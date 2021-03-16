UAE: Drones plant 10,000 Ghaf trees in a matter of hours – News





The ghaf tree seed project is the brainchild of Rashid Al Ghurair, founder and CEO of Cafu.



About 10,000 Ghaf trees will soon set up the green belt of Sharjah’s Mleiha Desert, thanks to high-tech drones that did the work and planted the seeds in just a few hours. Taking the technology even further, the start of the project is now getting ready to move beyond the ghaf and allow drones to plant other local seeds. It would usually take months to plant thousands of trees in the desert by hand. But Dubai-based tech firm Cafu has found a way to speed up the whole process using unique balls. These were then sent into the desert by a very sophisticated multi-rotor drone. Cafu had earlier announced its mega plan to plant one million Ghaf trees through drones in two years. On Monday, he said he had already completed two rounds of planting over 10,000 seeds in the desert this year. Since they started the project, the team has been constantly developing its technologies. Now, she is using a first-of-its-kind planting mechanism created by Cafu engineers. The ghaf tree seed project is the brainchild of Rashid Al Ghurair, founder and CEO of Cafu. Speaking at a conference where the team demonstrated how artificial intelligence drones work, Cafu and community sustainability manager Nabra Al Busaidi said: “In 2019, we did superficial planting, but with research and development over the past year, we learned one more clever way of germination process using seed balls that will protect the seed from decay … We then used our custom built multi-purpose drone to throw these seed balls into the ground at a certain rate so it penetrates at a depth of 1 cm underground … “We have reached an important moment through planting with remote control technology and we are ready to step up this project to explore other native UAE seed varieties.” Ahmed Borik, a systems engineer in Cafu, said: “After much research, we built a multi-rotor drone with a payload that enables it to accelerate and automate the planting of ghaf seed balls in the desert. Our team of engineers and technology experts has designed and developed a pioneering internal pressurized air mechanism built into the drone, which shoots seed balls at the required depth while also tagging the geo location to track its progress. “So far, the team has undergone two rounds of planting in the Mleiha Desert and look forward to germination in the coming months.” To take this project to the next level, the firm now has a partnership with the University of the UAE, where the company is offering internship students to involve young people in the fight against climate change. Other important partners supporting the firm in the project include Sanad Academy; Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation; and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates. [email protected]









