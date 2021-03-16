Kerala Assembly Elections: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb urges people to vote for BJP





Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party will transform Kerala, says Biplab Kumar Deb in Thiruvananthapuram



Tripura Biplab Prime Minister Kumar Deb has urged Kerala people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to achieve a boost in development. The party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will transform the state, he said. Mr Deb, who was in the circle to campaign for BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections, was speaking at a news conference here Tuesday morning. The people of Kerala should stop electing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) alternatively as the State had not benefited from their rule. Both LDF and UDF are corrupt. This is an opportunity to keep away from power the two fronts, which abroad had joined hands, and to elect the BJP, he said. Citing the example of Tripura, Mr Deb said the BJP had gone from negligible presence there to forming the government, ending 25 years of continuous left-wing rule, 20 of them under Manik Sarkar. The people of Tripura knew that both the Communists and the Congress were in groups with each other. The moment they received a commitment from the BJP, they voted for change. The BJP government had brought unprecedented all-round development to Tripura, he claimed. Mr Deb further said the situation in Kerala was not very different, with both coalitions making money. The state remained on the development front, despite being blessed with so many resources and remittances from abroad. It was behind Tripura for the gross state product, the annual growth rate in the primary sector, the micro, small and medium enterprise sector and in education, he said. Central schemes Tripura had also made good progress in implementing Central schemes and in areas such as digitalization, he said, adding that his State was a development model for Kerala, courtesy of Mr. Modi’s vision and implementation of Central schemes in a fixed time. Regarding possible anti-Left feelings among the people, Mr. Deb said it was visible all over the world. The left is no longer real, it exists only for the sake of its cadre in an attempt to control governments. Hypocritically hypocritical, unable to achieve development and seeks to declare that BJP tries to divide people. In fact, BJP, with development and employment as its main boards, wants to get everyone along with it, he said.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos