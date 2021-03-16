Manitoba Tourism and Hospitality Sector to See $ 8 Million in COVID-19 Relief – Winnipeg





This story will be updated as the press conference begins and continues. Manitoba’s tourism and hospitality sector will see $ 8 million in new funding to facilitate COVID-19, Prime Minister Brian Pallister announced on Tuesday. The Manitobas tourism sector a major contributor to the provincial economy has been significantly impacted by a reduction in domestic and international travel and other restrictions that were needed to protect Manitobans and all Canadians from the spread of COVID-19, he said. Pallister. We acknowledge that these businesses have made significant sacrifices to protect their community. We are committed to helping them during this challenging and unpredictable time and helping to position them for healing. Read more: The AstraZeneca vaccine can now be used for seniors in Canada, says NACI The new program, called the Hospitality Assistance Sector Program, will be run by the Manitoba Hotel and the Manitoba Loges and Outfitters associations. The story goes down the ad A percentage of the six costs such as property insurance, mortgage interest, property taxes, land rent, service fees, camp maintenance and resource maintenance costs will be covered. Trends Ontario Hospital Association, science adviser says province in 3rd wave COVID-19 amid growth in various cases

Here’s where Walmart is closing six stores in Canada More information on the program and how to apply will be available to eligible applicants soon, Pallister said. We thank the government for recognizing that hotels have been destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic and that we need help, said Scott Jocelyn, president and CEO of the Manitoba Hotel Association. This program will provide much needed assistance to the hotel industry, which has been one of the most affected industries, and will be one of the last to recover. Update implementation The province said 44 warnings and 22 tickets were distributed last week to people who do not follow public health rules. These tickets include: $ 16 1,296 tickets for individuals for various works;

four $ 298 tickets for individuals for not wearing the mask indoors; AND

two tickets $ 5,150 under the Federal Quarantine Act. Eight of the $ 16,296 tickets were given to people gathering at home or abroad. “Public health orders remain in force and Manitobans is remembered to stay on the basics of physical distance, hand washing and wearing a mask.” The story goes down the ad Anyone noticing someone not following the rules can call 204-945-3744 and press option 3. “Since implementation efforts began in April 2020, a total of 3,435 warnings and 1,050 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $ 1.4 million in fines for businesses and individuals,” the province said.







