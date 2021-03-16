Covid-19 Dedicates R1bn to Western Cape Government for Wave – MEC Finance





David Maynier, Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunity. Photo: Malherbe Nienaber

The Western Cape government has a “war chest” of R2.17 billion to defeat Covid-19 in the province.

Finance MEC David Maynier revealed during his budget speech that each wave of Covid-19 has cost the province R1 billion so far.

The province has also set aside money to buy vaccines against the virus although it is not yet clear how it will do so. The Western Cape government says it has a "war chest" of R2.17 billion to defeat Covid-19 in the province. Finance MEC David Maynier also revealed that each Covid-19 wave had cost the province so far R1 billion. "Last year this time not a single case of Covid-19 was identified, but the next day the first positive case of Covid 19 was identified," Maynier said as he presented the provincial budget to the legislature on Tuesday. "We are faced with a choice: defeat the virus or be defeated by the virus," he said. The "chest of war" R2.17 billion comes amid 11,363 deaths related to Covid-19 complications so far in the province. Of that budget, R325.6 million has been allocated for the distribution of up to 5.1 million vaccines in the Western Cape. READ ALSO | Western Cape government 'destroyed' after Covid-19 vaccine delivery halted The department also allocated R75 million for the procurement of vaccines which can be spent on up to 500,000 single vaccines for the province. R832m will be used to respond to a possible third wave, which included costs for rapidly enhanced testing, personal protective equipment, oxygen and critical care capacity. Maynier said there was "considerable and unprecedented" uncertainty about Covid-19, especially how many vaccines the provinces would receive from the national government and whether they would be once or twice. The province also did not know which vaccines would be cleared for use. Another R20 million was budgeted for communications on vaccination benefits. The "war chest" of the Western Cape Covid-19 was made up of the R1.08 billion contribution against Covid-19 from the national government, compared to a R1.09 billion contribution from the Western Cape. "The fact is that we remain locked in a fight between a virus and a vaccine and we must not let the virus win," Maynier said. Maynier said R100 million would also go towards providing humanitarian aid to people who had lost their jobs and could not survive. Meanwhile, still on the health front, the province made available R99 million for the medium term for the home delivery of chronic medicines and R10 million for the medium term to provide tele-health services. Maynier said the province had planned to spend R72.3 billion in 2021/22, R72.6 billion in 2022/23 and R72.7 billion in 2023/24. However, he said the national government "owes a lot of people a lot of money" and is cutting spending to reduce the fiscal deficit to pay off staggering levels of national debt in South Africa. Good MP MP Brett Herron welcomed the amount set aside to deal with Covid-19, but thought Maynier gave no details on how the province would provide the vaccines.

