1 new COVID-19 case in NL, marking the first case in 4 days





Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, marking the first case in the province in four days. The new case is in the Eastern Health region a man between the ages of 20 and 39 and is involved in international travel. Man is becoming isolated by tracking contacts by public health in the process. There have been six recoveries since Monday’s update, leaving 45 active cases. Twopeople are in the hospital, from three on Monday, with both patients in intensive care. In the past 24 hours, 306 people have been tested, bringing the province’s total to 120,644 since last March. The numbers were released via email, as information three times a week COVID-19 is set to resume on Wednesday. There was no briefing Monday due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The modeling used by Furey to call the election will not be made public On Monday, a story from CBC News detailed how the provincial government is refusing to disclose the COVID-19 model that Liberal Leader Andrew Furey said helped to justify his decision to call a pandemic election. On Feb. 9, as new COVID-19 cases began to soar the St. John area an explosion that passed three days later until the cancellation at the last minute of personal voting in all 40 districts Furey said possible modeling led to his decision to call elections before a majority of voters are vaccinated. CBC Radio Canada requested a copy of this modeling through the Access to Information legislation. Last Wednesday, that request was rejected by the Department of Health and Community Services because the data is considered cabinet data, a move PC leader Ches Crosbie called “BS”. Crosnie’s feelings were echoed by many on Twitter, who criticized the decision to keep the modeling secret. Some even wondered if Furey modeling was being used. “Hopefully the Newfoundlanders are finally awake and this fiery blast in his face!” tweeted Chad Osmond in response to the original CBC tweet with the story link. “There was no model. Just arrogance from Andrew Furey,” JoanFitz wrote on Twitter. “It looks bad for transparency. Also, I’m going to have a hard time convincing myself that there is a pattern that can tell us that a shock is more likely to happen in late March (compared to any other time) when there was zero COVID in the province at the time, “said Nicholas Camizzi. Some others said it was time to turn the page on the issue. “Water under the bridge! Why beat a dead horse? Keep up with it. A province on the verge of bankruptcy and we’re focused on that! Really!” said Frank Haire. Furey was not available for an interview on the original story. But in a statement, he said, “As I have repeatedly said, the election was called on January 15 after the low prevalence of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, outbreaks in three communities quickly involved and passing the holiday season without an explosion “ Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

