Israel sentences 14-year-old Palestinian boy to two months in prison





An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced a 14-year-old Palestinian boy from East Jerusalem to two months in prison for allegedly throwing stones at Israeli police, his Middle East Eye family said. Abdullah Obaid, from the city of Issawiya, said goodbye to his family before surrendering to Israeli authorities at the Moscow Detention Center in West Jerusalem. Palestinian family attacked by Israeli settlers Read more Abdullah’s mother told MEE that this was the third time in less than six months that her son had faced an Israeli detention sentence or house arrest. Issawiya residents have for years been subjected to regular raids and arrests by the Israeli army and police, with town houses regularly destroyed. In June 2019, a member of the Obaid family was killed during clashes with Israeli forces raiding the area. Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported in 2019 that Israeli police activities in Issawiya were aimed at deliberately harassing and provoking Palestinian residents of the city. Abdullah’s previous arrest was in November, when he spent four days being investigated by Israel’s internal intelligence, Shin Bet, at the Abu Ghoneim police station near Bethlehem. He paid a bail of 1,000 shekels ($ 303) and was ordered to spend 10 days under house arrest. He was subsequently informed that his house arrest would be extended for another five months, ending in March, and was summoned to spend five days under investigation at the Moscow Detention Center. The hardest moment We are suffering from the Israeli occupation. “On a daily basis, Israeli forces raid and search homes, firing rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades, spraying weak water, provoking women, children, youth and the elderly, prompting them to react,” the mother said. Abdullahs for MEE. “My son was accused of throwing stones at a police vehicle and smashing his windows while raiding the neighborhood.” She said it was painful to say goodbye to her son before handing him over to Israeli police on Tuesday. Extremely disturbing: US Congresswoman denounces arrest of Palestinian children Read more That was the hardest moment I went through, she said. Amjad Abu Asab, chairman of the Jerusalem Committee for the Families of Prisoners, told MEE that dozens of Palestinian children in the Old Town, Issawiya, Silwan and Mount of Olives had been arrested by Israeli authorities before being released under house arrest. Those children were faced with long questions to pressure them to make confessions. There are 25 Palestinian prisoners under the age of 18 from East Jerusalem who are being held in the Ofek prison with Israeli juvenile offenders to intimidate and intimidate those young Palestinians, Abu Assad told MEE. According to Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer, 4,400 Palestinians were being detained by Israel since January, including 37 women and 160 children. The Obaids are one of the largest families in the city, which lies on the eastern slopes of Jerusalem. The main entrance to the city was historically near the Hebrew University, but was closed by Israeli authorities during the Second Intifada 2000-2005. Now only pedestrians can cross there.

