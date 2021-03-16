Rich homage paid to Nomula





The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich homage to the late lawmaker Nomula Narasimhaiah, who died in December last year. Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao moved the consolation motion expressing deep feelings of grief over the ouster of the TRS legislator who was elected by the Nagarjunasagar electorate in 2018. Drawing from the history of the movements of his native districts, Narasimhaiah devoted his life from his student days to the well-being of people and society, said Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao. Born into a poor family in Palem village of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district, Narasimhaiah went on to graduate and earned a law degree. While at Osmania University, he led student movements and gained a reputation as an ombudsman during his internship. Joining the ranks of the CPI (M), Narasimhaiah began his political journey as MPP and was elected to a legislature. His speeches in the Legislative Assembly were full of idioms and ingenuity typical of the Telangana dialect, the Prime Minister recalled. Narasimhaiah always fought for the irrigation rights of the inseparable Nalgonda district and for the farmers in the Nagarjuna Sagar left bank canal. Changing with the CPI (M) on its attitude towards Telangana as a separate state, Narasimhaiah later joined TRS. Appointing Narasimhaiah as the secret person’s representative, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao said he could never forget the ultimate congenitality and commitment to values. Energy Minister G.Jagadeeshwar recalled his association with Narasimhaiah who, he said, was committed to the poor and the downtrodden. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KTRama Rao said the late leader had been very eager for the development of Nandikonda and Alair, the newly constituted municipalities in his constituency. The new generation of political leaders had a lot of inspiration to take from Narasimhaiah, whose destruction is an irreparable loss to the poor in Nalgonda district and the TRS party, he said. The Minister, Livestock, Talasani Srinivas Yadav recalled that the house had seen Mr. Narasimhaiahs commitment to poor people several times, and his contribution to the cause of pastoral communities is commendable. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao recalled his connection to the ousted leader and said the latter would lovingly call him mama (uncle). Although born into poverty, Narasimhaiah became an important leader. Minister for Roads and Transport Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Narasimhaiah served for a long time for the people, first as MPP and then twice as MLA. He spoke and behaved with dignity in the House, he said. R.Ravindra Kumar, Jaffer Hussain, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Raja Singh, B.Malaiah Yadav, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Podem Veeraiah and Jaipal Yadav were the other members who paid tribute to the late MLA. The House held a two-minute silence for Narasimhaiah and former members Gunda Mallesh, Naini Narasimha Reddy, Kamatam Ram Reddy, Katikaneni Madhusudan Rao, Katta Venkata Narasaiah, Dugyala Srinivasa Rao, Chengal Baganna and K. Veera Reddy.

