South Sudan one step away from starvation ‘as UN launches humanitarian response plan

The plan calls for $ 1.7 billion in funding to enable UN aid agencies and partners to deliver rescue aid to the world’s youngest country.

South Sudan is facing its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since independence 10 years ago, said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), adding that the plan aimed to reach 6.6 million people with life-saving help and protection.

The plan identified 8.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including refugees, across the country. This is an increase of 800,000 people in absolute numbers from 7.5 million people in need by 2020.

Violence and conflicts localized in many parts of the country also add to humanitarian needs and impact again COVID-19 in markets, services and the ability of people to move have increased their vulnerability, said OCHA Jens Laerke.

Flood warning

South Sudan is also expected to see devastating floods again this year. Last year and in 2019 the flood affected almost 1 million people.

Mr Laerke expressed concern that the next weak season in South Sudan, from May to July, is likely to be the toughest on record and the immediate priorities in the response plan are to keep supplies in the most insecure food areas. and prepare for this upcoming rainy season which can again be devastating.

UN World Food Program (WFP) estimates that 60 percent of the population is increasingly hungry.

Some 7.2 million South Sudanese have been driven to severe food insecurity due to sporadic violence, extreme weather and the economic impact of COVID-19, said WFP spokesman Thomson Phiri, spokesman for the World Food Program (WFP).

He added that this figure includes over 100,000 people who are in those hard-to-reach areas in 6 counties that are at risk of starvation. They are literally a step away from hunger according to the report of the Hunger Review Committee.

WFP has expanded its support to Akobo, Pibor, Aweil west, Tonj North, Tonj South and Tonj East, reaching 195,000 vulnerable people in early 2021.

Food stocks on site

The agency has begun to pre-position food stocks ahead of this rainy season, to ensure that essential food aid reaches the most vulnerable populations without delay during the weak season, reported Mr. Phiri.

WFP plans to reach over 5 million people in South Sudan with food and nutrition assistance during its emergency, food and lifestyle programs.

UNHCR, The UN refugee agency, is aiming to provide humanitarian assistance to more than 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees living in five neighboring countries by 2021.

Millions of the world’s youngest nations have been displaced in or out of South Sudan. The crisis continues to be a child with more than 65% of the refugee population under 18, said UNHCR spokesman BabarBaloch.

The needs are still high

While some progress has been made in implementing the recent peace agreement, humanitarian and defense needs remain high for the greater refugee situation in Africa.

Most South Sudanese refugees have been hosted in relatively remote and underdeveloped areas. Mr Baloch said the COVID-19 pandemic combined with climate change-related challenges including major floods, droughts and desert shrimp have complicated an already dire situation.

Funding is urgently needed to provide sustainable life support including shelter, access to drinking water, education and health services.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda continue to host South Sudanese refugees and take steps towards their inclusion in national systems.

Nigeria Appeal

The needs in Nigeria are greatest in the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, where Humanitarian Coordination Office spokeswoman Jens Laerke said there was a security incident almost every week.

To help the 6.4 million most vulnerable – including two million internally displaced people – the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has requested $ 1 billion from the international community.

More than five million people in northeastern Nigeria are at risk of acute starvation over the next weak season, which is the worst forecast in four years, according to OCHA, which said the conflict, displacement and disruption of living by restrictions of COVID-19 have worsened the situation.

Food shortages are particularly acute with insufficient funding already leading to ration cuts affecting hundreds of thousands of refugees.