Johnson Pins The future of the UK in US ties as European ties loosen





LONDONR After leaving the European Union, Britain wants to bond more closely with the United States in a dangerous world, according to a long-awaited post-Brexit foreign policy plan released on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced document which was fueled by a lengthy review of security, defense, development and foreign policy as an argument for how Britain will remain globally important. One way, he said, is to help the Biden administration face challenges from Russia and China. In all our efforts, the United States will be our greatest ally and a unique close partner in defense, intelligence and security, said Mr. Johnson in Parliament. We will stand for our values ​​as well as our interests. The Prime Minister and his allies have long argued that Brexit would liberate Britain to act as an agile naval power on the world stage a concept they called Global Britain, in a more appropriate language for marketing than diplomacy. This 100-page report was an attempt to put a little flesh on the concept.

But it was less visible in emphasizing the opportunities that awaited Britain than emphasizing the need to prepare for a world of threats and enemies. Cyber ​​warfare, nuclear prevention and pressure on China, Russia and other human rights abusers will be inevitable elements of the future role of the British people, Mr Johnson said. Among his specific commitments: a $ 32 billion increase in military spending that includes raising the limit on Britains nuclear arsenal from 180 heads to 260 and a plan to deploy its new aircraft carrier, Queen Elizabeth, to Asia, where it will strengthen the United States Navy in sending a preemptive message to China.

In the report, Britain characterized China as a systemic competitor, a language no different from that used by US officials. Russia, she said, remained a threat, three years after poisoning several people with a deadly nerve agent in Salisbury, England, sparking a diplomatic backlash. Structural is structurally inevitable, given our other relationships, that we need to address America, said Simon Fraser, a former chief of the Britains Foreign Office. For Biden, this is a great opportunity. Still, he added, the review was a serious attempt to think about the risks and opportunities. Critics said some of Mr Johnsons’ initiatives looked great for a country that is now essentially a middle power off the coast of Europe. Placing the carrier in Asia, for example, undermines the Britains imperial past, as governments point out in rebuilding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The Prime Minister noted that criticism, insisting, Global Britain is not a reflection of old obligations, much less an unparalleled gesture, but a necessity for the security and prosperity of the British people in the coming decades.

His aides noted that the Indo-Pacific strategy is a trend, not a pivotal one, referring to the United States’ strategic shift toward Asia under President Barack Obama, which some analysts said never stood up to billing. saj. The government said Britains interest is not nostalgic but focused on the future. Mr Johnson has invited the leaders of Australia, India and South Korea to attend a summit of the Group of Seven, which Britain is hosting in Cornwall in June.

Mr Johnson plans to travel to India next month, his first foreign trip since the pandemic spread. He also wants to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Partnership for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact abandoned by the United States after former President Donald J. Trump took office. The transition from Mr. Trump to President Biden once seemed fraught with danger to Britain. Unlike Mr Trump, Mr Biden opposed Brexit and has shown little interest in pursuing a trade deal with Britain. Mr Trump had hung a trade deal with the United States as a reward for Brexit. But Mr Johnson has worked hard to cultivate Mr Biden, announcing policies on climate change and global health, as well as military spending, which align with the new president’s priorities. In November, Britain will host the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. This is expected to give Mr Biden a stage to show renewed American commitment to the Paris climate deal. British military spending is a complete piece of information for NATO at a time when Mr Biden also hopes to support the alliance. But there are still places where Britain and the United States can share the company. The lack of emphasis on Britains relations with the European Union will disappoint some in the Biden administration, who are trying to revive international cooperation following the one-sided approach of the Trump years.

Britain’s decision to expand its nuclear arsenal could also cause tensions. In its last defense review in 2015, the government revealed the number of missiles and warheads it planned to carry submarines. In this summary, Britain said it would no longer provide numbers for its operational reserves.

The decision to reduce the level of transparency in the UK’s nuclear stockpile will not go well with US officials who want to signal an opening for further progress in nuclear disarmament, said Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director general of the Royal Institute of Nuclear Services. United, think tank in London. The UK decision on this would have been easier to sell to the Trump administration.

