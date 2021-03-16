Coronavirus: Despite promising data, expert says Canada unlikely to use vaccines from Russia and China





TORONTO – A new study from The Lancet has shown that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which was initially met with skepticism in the West, has an efficiency rate of nearly 92 percent, almost on par with Pfizer and Moderna, which are in 95 per cent Last week, Russia signed an agreement to produce Sputnik V in Italy, the first for the European Union and EU regulators to seek approval to distribute the vaccine. Meanwhile, vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac, two Chinese companies, have been widely approved in the Middle East and Latin America. But there is no indication that any of these vaccines are on the radar for approval by the Canadian health authorities. Epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan says Russia Sputnik V initially met with skepticism because of a combination of policy and concerns about the quality of the original data presented by Russian scientists. “The original data with which the Russians licensed their vaccine for widespread use was based on 76 people, a very small number, and there was also not much transparency in the process of regulating their licensing,” Deonandan said. “This made many ethics worry about other types of steps that were bypassed if, in fact, the adjustment process was a bit confusing. “I think we are at the point now where the test is in the pudding and the vaccine seems to be quite effective.” Sputnik V works similarly to the AstraZenecas vaccine, using what is known as a viral vector approach that uses an adenovirus to deliver coronavirus spike protein. “It differs from AstraZeneca in that AstraZeneca uses a shimpe viral vector and the Russians use a human viral vector. But it seems to be quite effective,” Deonandan said. “I do not think we will end up using it because we have other options now, but I am pleased that this vaccine is paving the way worldwide.” Both Chinese vaccines simply inject an inactivated coronavirus into the body. “What they have done is they take the current SARS-CoV-2 virus and make it inactive, unable to replicate using chemicals, and that is injected into the person and that triggers the immune response,” Deonandan explained. “The thing about inactivated virus vaccines is that they do not tend to be as long-lasting with the immune response and often need a higher dose to get that immune response.” The efficacy rate for vaccines produced in China is “across the map,” says Deonandan. Some studies have shown an efficiency rate of 50 percent, while others say it is closer to 90 percent. Deonandan says until researchers understand how to combine and access that data, it will be difficult to obtain those vaccines licensed in Canada.







