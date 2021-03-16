Pandemic blockages improve air quality in 84% of countries worldwide, report reveals





Coronavirus blockages led to improvements in air quality in most countries, but pollutant levels are likely to rise as governments lift restrictions and economies return to gears, according to a new report. IQAir World Air Quality Report 2020 said emissions related to people from industry and transport fell during blockages, and 65% of global cities analyzed experienced better air quality in 2020 compared to 2019. About 84% of countries surveyed reported improvements in air quality in generally. “The link between Covid-19 and air pollution has shed new light on the latter, especially as many countries have noticed significantly cleaner air – discovering that air quality improvements are possible through urgent, collective action.” said the report. Researchers from IQAir – a global air quality information and technology company – analyzed pollution data from 106 countries, specifically measuring PM 2.5, a microscopic pollutant that could cause serious health hazards. Singapore, Beijing and Bangkok – all of which imposed switch closures and widespread business closures – saw the largest reductions in PM 2.5. But that effect will not last: air pollution levels are likely to rise as Covid-19 control measures end and businesses resume, the report said. Overall, the countries of South Asia and East Asia continue to top the list of the most polluted countries in the world, the report found. Bangladesh, China, India and Pakistan share 49 of the 50 most polluted cities in the world. Hotan, an oasis city in China’s western Xinjiang region, was ranked the most polluted city in the world by 2020. Its annual PM 2.5 levels averaged 110.2 micrograms per cubic meter – 11 times higher than the World Organization target of Health for annual exposure. At the height of Hotan, those levels peaked at 264.4 March – deep in “dangerous” territory. Xinjiang has seen rapid growth in coal and fuel emissions, the report said. Human-induced soil degradation and climate change have also increased the severity of droughts, which create more frequent sandstorms and dust storms that contribute to extreme pollution. China also remains the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, a major contributor to PM 2.5 pollution, the report said. The country is making great strides in renewable energy – but these resources account for only 23% of China ‘s energy consumption, while coal accounts for 58%. After Hotan, the next 13 most polluted cities are all in India, where the main sources of pollution include transportation, construction and waste incineration. In the country’s northern Punjab and Haryana provinces, farmers also practice straw burning – deliberately setting fires on cultivated fields to prepare the land for its future production. Incidents of burning straw in Punjab reached record levels in 2020, with an increase of 46.5% from 2019. Up to 40% of air pollution in the capital Delhi stems from Punjab farm fires, according to the report. The global reduction in human-related emissions in 2020 was partially offset by “extreme air pollution events” such as fires and dust storms, which are linked to the worsening climate crisis and unpredictable weather worldwide. Wildfires devastated parts of the United States, Australia, South America, Indonesia and more – causing huge increases in air pollution and emitting large amounts of greenhouse gases. Sao Paulo, Los Angeles and Melbourne – all of which were affected by major fires – saw the largest increase in PM 2.5 levels compared to 2019. But there are also bright spots. The 25 most polluted cities in South Asia have seen either a drop in PM 2.5. since 2019, or showed an overall downward trend in the last four years. East Asian countries have also made efforts to improve air quality and PM 2.5 levels in the region are generally declining. In South Korea, all cities saw their air quality improve in 2020 after new measures were adopted to control the seasonal impact of coal on air pollution.







