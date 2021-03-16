International
NIA recovers CCTV footage of police building captured by Mumbai Police CIU
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered the network video recorder (NVR) and CCTV footage of the Saket Complex in Thane, which is suspected to have been taken by former Assistant Police Inspector Mumbai Sachin Vaze, who was in the custody of the Agency National Investigation (NIA) for his alleged role in parking an SUV loaded with explosives next to billionaire Mukesh Ambanis at Antilia’s home on the night of February 24th.
A senior Mumbai police officer said a team of NIA officers recovered CCTV footage from the Vazes booth at the crime branch of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). Vaze headed the CIU until he was transferred to the Mumbai Police Citizens Relief Center on March 12th. On Monday, he was suspended by force after his arrest.
The police officer added that the NIA search at the CIU office started late Monday night and continued until the early hours of Tuesday. The NIA team also seized a laptop, an iPad, a phone and many documents.
Confirming the development, an NIA officer said the agency also seized a Mercedes Benz, which was used intermittently by Vaze. However, they have not yet proven his ownership.
NIA Inspector General Anil Shukla said, “We seized a Mercedes and during the investigation, it was confirmed that the car was used by Vaze.” However, the owner of the car has not yet been identified.
As we searched the car, we found cash on it 5 lakh, a counting machine, some clothes and registration plate which was in Scorpio found parked near Ambani residence with gelatin sticks, Shukla added.
According to residents of the Saket Complex Vazes housing association, a team of four CIU officers visited their company on February 27 at around 8.30pm and took over the NVR company without informing its committee members. The four officers, according to Thana police, included fellow assistant inspector Vazes Riyazuddin Kazi, who had written a letter (a copy of which is in HT) to the company chairman and secretary, seeking footage to investigate the explosives case.
For the purposes of the investigation, this office should check the CCTV installed on the premises of your company and the neighboring area. Therefore, I am heading to provide us with DVR (digital video recorder) which stores CCTV footage to facilitate the investigation in question, reads Kazis’ letter.
Two days after the CIU seized the NVR, the company fired its security contractor.
[CIU] the team requested CCTV footage. So the contractor was called in to hand over the NVR to the officers. Two days later, he was fired, claiming his job was unsatisfactory. The other members of the commission were not aware that the NVR was handed over to the CIU, one member said.
The chairman and secretary of the company then presented a letter to Rabodi police in Thane regarding the confiscation of NVR and CCTV on the evening of March 4 the day businessman Mansukh Hiran disappeared. Hiran had claimed that the SUV found outside Antilles belonged to him. His body was found by a Thane stream on March 5th. The chairman and secretary had given us in writing that on February 27, the CIU took their CCTV footage for any investigation. They said they were responsible citizens and were informing the police about it, said an officer from the Rabodi police station. The chairman and secretary of the company were not available for comment.
According to crime branch sources, the NIA has recorded the statements of Kazi as well as three other assistant police commissar officers Nitin Alaknure; inspector Milind Kathe; assistant inspector Prakash Howal and three police officers in connection with the case.
However, the NIA is still to recover the DVR and CCTV footage of the store from where fake license plates with SUVs were allegedly made as well as an Innova, which was seen dropping into the SUV parked near Antilles. Vaze and his team allegedly visited the store, located about 500 meters away from Hirans, and collected his DVR and CCTV footage, Mumbai Police Officer said.
A second Mumbai Police officer, who is undercover in the investigation, said the Innova in which the SUV driver left after abandoning the SUV outside Ambanis’s house had re-entered Mumbai 30 minutes after leaving the Mulund checkpoint.
Innova again went to the same place where the SUV was parked, as the driver had forgotten something in the SUV. The driver of the Innova is seen again in the footage found near the site. But the driver is in a PPE bag, possibly to hide his identity, the second officer said, adding that Vaze and the other suspects would be forced to walk with a PPE bag to ascertain the identity of the Innova driver while trying to match their comparative movements.
Meanwhile, three deputy officers of the general level of NIA inspectors have arrived in Mumbai to join the ongoing investigation of the matter.
