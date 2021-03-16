Patrick Harvie: Green votes make a difference

The integrity of our democracy and whether Scotland can decide for itself about our future are important issues as we move towards the May elections to the Scottish Parliament.

Conservatives seem to be inclined to discredit the structures of our parliament, while also denying the fact that most MSPs supporting a referendum on the future of Scotland represent a mandate for one.

Both of these positions have no credibility and reveal a lack of ideas for a recovery from this pandemic.

In fact, after a year of this pandemic and the need for a fair recovery, and in the face of the climate emergency, these choices are more important than ever.

Indeed, our future is at stake. Climate science gives us only nine years to change climate change and the pandemic has shown the gaps in our economy that allow many people to fall into poverty.

The Scottish Greens have worked constructively during the Covid crisis to ensure that our front-line workers are tested regularly, to bring about a winter eviction ban, and to make sure our schools are safe.

We will campaign on our record of making significant changes over the last five years and with a detailed vision for Scotland’s future.

I’m proud of that record, which has seen Scotland adopt our model of a fairer income tax model that sees the rich pay more while most pay less. Everyone under the age of 22 in Scotland will be able to travel by free bus from this summer.

And thanks to our constructive approach to the Scottish budget, we have secured pandemic aid payments of up to 330 for about half a million families. Following the insult of the public sector wage freeze from the UK budget, I am proud that the Greens have secured a raise for workers who have been and still are at the forefront of our efforts to tackle this public health crisis.

We will continue to support further progress, for example in the forthcoming NHS Scotland wage review.

Although the SNP and the Tories came together to block our declaration of a Natural Emergency, the Scottish Greens have also made an impact on our natural world, gaining new Marine Protected Areas, protection for mountain rabbits and a new fund for 10 million nature resettlement to support reconstruction projects

There is no doubt that we have shown in the last five years that the Green votes make a difference, and that comes from our constructive approach to the opposition.

But the challenges Scotland faces are urgent. We cannot go back to the way things were before the pandemic, which allowed unacceptable levels of poverty to rise in Scotland. Similarly, Scotland has lacked our climate targets, and we have no time for that. We need solutions that can address the climate crisis with the urgency it requires.

This is why we need a recovery that creates jobs and tackles climate emissions in Scotland. Things like our mil 22 billion plans to upgrade Scotland Railways would do just that, as well as a fair transition away from oil and gas to create jobs in renewable energy.

We need investment in low carbon industries like wind farms, trains and warm homes. Only the Scottish Greens offer solutions to act now, so we are asking people to vote as our future depends on it on 6 May.

Patrick Harvie is the co-caller of the Scottish Green Party.