Karnataka records jump in Covid cases





Bengaluru Karnataka recorded 1,135 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on Monday, surpassing the four-digit figure for the first time since Christmas last year and threatening a return to the health crisis. Bengaluru registered 710 new Covid-19s on Monday, recording almost a 30% increase from the day before. Six other people underwent infection in the state on Monday, bringing the number to 12,403. K Sudhakar, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare declared on Tuesday that the strict measures will be implemented if the instructions mandated by the government for safety are not followed by the public. The Prime Minister has given a clear message in this regard. Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state. There are (a) increases in cases in neighboring countries as well. The CM has issued strict guidelines to follow the guidelines, otherwise the government () has no choice but to take tougher steps, Sudhakar said. He added that the government was printing advertisements to create awareness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with the prime ministers on Wednesday on the escalation of the Covid-19 situation in the country. While the technical advisory committee (TAC) for Covid-19 in Karnataka told the government that the peak was an indication of a possible second wave of infection, the administration still does not accept this as official. According to the state health department daily bulletin, Bengaluru accounted for 6,832 out of a total of 9,428 active cases across Karnataka. Medical experts and practitioners, however, believe that a high number of asymptomatic cases are likely to result in lower positives than the real ones in the state. There is definitely an element of underestimation because many are asymptomatic, said Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research Sri Jayadeva, Bengaluru and a member of the states’ technical advisory committee for Covid-19. The rise of Covid-19 cases has also been attributed to large public rallies such as weddings, political rallies and protests without any precautionary measures such as wearing masks and keeping physical distance, experts and lawmakers said. A total of 33,251 people have been fined for not wearing masks or keeping social distance throughout Karnataka, including 11,624 in Bengaluru alone. Dr Manjunath said contacts tracking efforts have taken a backward position in recent months. The health minister said at least 20 primary and secondary contacts should be tracked for each infected person. However, according to a performance review by the state chamber of war Covid-19, as of Monday evening, Karnataka has recorded an average of 4.5 patient contacts in the last seven days with only 0.1 patient contacts in Bengaluru. Several other districts such as Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru and Bidar have also recorded an increase in cases. Karnataka has made it mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce negative Covid-19 certificates as a measure to curb the migration of new cases. The escalation in cases is due to (an) increase in the number of cases in border districts, Sudhakar said. The government has also stressed the need to speed up vaccination. The health minister said primary hospitals had been instructed to perform at least 100 tests a day and 500 tests a day were targets for general hospitals.

