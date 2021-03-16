Adult sex with minors will be considered rape under a French bill





PARIS The French National Assembly passed legislation Monday characterizing sex between adults and minors under the age of 15 as rape, a move made after years of debate and rounds of sexual abuse scandals gradually pushing lawmakers to bring the French penal code closer to that of most western countries. Children are out of bounds, French Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti i tha the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, before the vote Monday. Under this law, sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 15 would be punishable by 20 years in prison, unless the age gap between consensual partners was small. The bill, which also includes a provision that would make incest a specific crime, will go to the Senate this month and is expected to receive final approval in April. The prohibition on incest would also apply to sexual intercourse between children under 18 and their stepfather. That lawmakers agreed to set a consent age only three years after voting against a similar law largely reflects the impact of a series of recent sexual abuse scandals.

An account of child abuse has occurred over the past year, amid the decline of a writer who for decades openly engaged and promoted pedophilia with the support of powerful friends and amid accusations of incest against a prominent French intellectual who surfaced in January. New allegations of sexual abuse against powerful figures in politics, the arts and the media that spurred the new #MeToo movements have also increased pressure on the French government to take action. There has been a real shift in public opinion and an awareness that there is a problem with these cases of sexual violence, said Pierre Verdrager, a sociologist who has studied pedophilia, adding that France had become very aware of these issues. Feminists have also contributed to this change of attitude, Mr Verdrager said, and raised public awareness by speaking out against sexual abuse in the arts and writing Paris with posters denouncing domestic and sexual violence. French law already prohibited sex between an adult and a minor under the age of 15, but was not automatically considered rape. Other circumstances, such as the use of coercion, threats or violence, were necessary to characterize such sexual intercourse as rape.

Asking minors to know if they agreed even if they were 10 or 11 years old is really a French exception, said Mr. Verdrager. I think this is what the legislature wants to get rid of, he added. France in 2018 tightened anti-sex crime laws and extended the statute of limitations for rape against a juvenile to 30 years from 20 years, but lawmakers had not stopped setting a sexual consent age, citing legal complications. Some lawmakers, following warnings from the French Constitutional Council, were concerned that setting a consent age would automatically criminalize sexual intercourse between a minor under the consent age and a person only a few years older. The Council reviews the legislation to ensure that it complies with the French Constitution. In response, the new bill includes a Romeo and Juliet clause allowing sexual intercourse between children under 15 and an adult up to five years older. This clause would not apply in cases of rape or assault. I do not want to sue an 18-year-old child because he had a consenting relationship with a 14-and-a-half-year-old girl, Mr Dupond-Moretti said. Alexandra Louis, a French lawmaker who supports the bill, said provisions that had been added to the bill, such as the Romeo and Juliet clause, gave her hope that the measure would be approved by the Constitutional Council. About 300 changes were discussed, but the bill passed unanimously and within a day. Mrs. Louis said the law had reached a consensus and made historic progress.

The legislation also extends beyond 30 years of statute of limitations for the rape of a minor in cases where the adult has raped others, and imposes 10-year prison sentences and a fine of 150,000 euros, or about $ 180,000, on anyone convicted of incitement. of children under the age of 15, via the Internet, to commit sexual acts. Our task is great, said Mr. Dupont-Moretti. It is about changing the law to finally, fully and completely protect our children.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos