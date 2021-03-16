Nova Scotia placing defibrillator in all public schools

The Nova Scotia government is spending $ 700,000 to equip all public schools with automated external defibrillators, devices that can provide a life-saving blow to people in cardiac arrest.

The money will go to the purchase of 350 devices. About 70 schools already have defibrillators.

Education Minister Derek Mombourquette said on Tuesday that the hope is that the equipment will never have to be used. But given the key role most schools play in their communities, he said they are the perfect places for equipment.

“Schools, of course, are for our students and staff, but they are also used by the larger community,” Mombourquette said.

“We have schools in almost every community across the province, so having these devices in each of them is important to the department and important to me.”

The order to buy the new units came out on Tuesday. Mombourquette cannot say how long it will take to equip each school.

Once completed, the sites will be entered into a provincial database so that 911 operators will be able to direct people where to find them in an emergency.

