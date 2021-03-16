The UK will reach trade agreements with nations that fail to meet Raab human rights standards





F Official Secretary Dominic Raab has told officials that the UK must reach trade agreements with nations that do not meet European human rights standards, according to a leaked video call. He suggested that Britain would not reach many trade deals in growth markets if it only dealt with nations that met the level of standards set out in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) said the leaked audio, published by the HuffPost website, was deliberately and selectively cut to distort Mr.’s comments. Raabs. Amnesty International UK said the remarks were shocking and appropriate for a desperate human rights model by this Government and Labor said the leak revealed the embarrassing truth. READ MORE The comments came as the government is under pressure not to reach an agreement with countries suspected of committing genocide. And that came as ministers released a major summary of post-Brexit foreign policy, which includes plans for a positive trade and investment relationship with China. During a question-and-answer session with FCDO staff, Mr. Raab said: I fully believe we should trade freely around the world. If we limited it to countries with human rights standards at the ECHR level, we would not make many trade deals with the markets of the future. But, arguing that the remarks were misinterpreted, the FCDO shared more responses from the Foreign Secretaries. There will be moments and I can think of behaviors that would cross the border and make a place beyond dim, he was told to add. But basically I am a big believer in the commitment to try and exert positive influence even if it is only a moderate influence, and I hope the calibrated approach gives you a sense that not only her words we support with action . Conservative MPs are among those who have put pressure on the government over allegations that China is committing genocide against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang province and human rights abuses in Hong Kong. In a Commons statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that the UK had led the international condemnation of the mass Uighur detention in Chinas and its actions in Hong Kong. There is no doubt that China will pose a major challenge to an open society like ours, Mr Johnson said. But we will also work with China where this is in line with our values ​​and interests, including building a stronger and more positive economic relationship and addressing climate change. Responding to the leak, an FCDO spokesman said: “We are sorry that this audio was intentionally and selectively cut to distort the comments of the Secretaries of State. As he made clear in his full response, the UK always stands up and talks about human rights. In his full response, at an internal meeting, he cited examples where the UK has enforced Magnitsky sanctions and raised issues in the UN despite trade interests, and that this was a responsible, targeted and calibrated approach with care for bilateral relations. But international shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry said the mask has slipped and the embarrassing truth of Tory trade policy is being revealed. Now privately he says the Government is prepared to sign trade agreements with every country, even those who violate laws drafted by British officials after the horrors of World War II. Amnesty International UK Director Kate Allen said the informed remarks would send a chill to the backbone of human rights activists fighting across the globe. This apparent willingness to sacrifice human rights at the altar of trade is shocking, but unfortunately not surprising. It fits into a desperate human rights model by this government, she added. Trade is obviously important to all nations, but the Secretary of State should not throw human rights defenders at wolves like that. So-called growth market countries like India, Indonesia or Brazil are often the places where human rights protection is fragile and under threat.

