



NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 06: Elton John performs at Mission Estate on February 06, 2020 at … [+] Napier, New Zealand (Photo by Kerry Marshall / Getty Images) Getty Images

Pope Francis, the friendly face of a dogmatic institution, has made quite vague progressive remarks about the LGBTQ community that still comes as something shocking when the Catholic Church reaffirms their stubbornly regressive position on non-heterosexual relationships. On Monday, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) declared that it is “impossible” for God to “bless sin,” in response to the question: “Does the Church have the power to bless same-sex unions?” Therefore, many public figures quickly took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the rigid and uncompromising definition of Love Churches. Chasten Buttigieg, husband of US 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, cicerone a challenging response, while Charlotte Clymer, from Catholics for Elections, cicerone: “Being LGBTQ is not a choice. LGBTQ people are wonderfully made by God. We are born that way and perfectly, no matter what the Vatican or any other religious authority may claim.” Elton Johns’s response, however, was the most memorable, as a singer cicerone: How can the Vatican refuse to bless homosexual marriages because they ‘are a sin’, yet fortunately make a profit by investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film that celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David ?? ” At the end of the tweet, John included the hashtag “hypocrisy. Leaving aside the amazing courage and cynicism of the Catholic Church that preaches the masses of sexual morality (which Exxonmobil brings to mind, preaching the virtues of environment), John brought an interesting point, regarding the contrast between what the institution preaches and the way it spends its finances. Rocketman, which has been described as one of the first major studio films depicting gay male sex on screen, is said to have received funding from the Vatican State Secretariat, according to Times Financial. Corriere della Sera, one of Italy’s most widely read newspapers, also reports that the Secretariat helped fund the production of Men in black, and Rocketman, the latter is said to have received more than one million euros. Clearly, the Catholic Church sees no sin in taking advantage of Rocketman, but, surprisingly, considers the blessing of same-sex unions as impossible. Doesn’t it really add up, right? Thanks to Elton John, attention has been drawn to the institution’s absurd hypocrisy, the actions of the Catholic Churches resembling that of a soulless corporation, collaborating with the language of progressivism to divert attention from their exploitative business practices. The occasional words of encouragement from Pope Francis are not enough – the uncompromising intolerance of the Catholic Churches has, unfortunately, very real consequences all over the world. It would be nice if Pope Francis would receive a suggestion from the Vatican Secretariat of State, and learn to look beyond the boundaries of sexual identity; money does not care to judge.







