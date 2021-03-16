B Oris Johnsons’ controversial downfall in protests would frown a dictator and show his governments he likes authoritarianism, lawmakers have warned.

The Police, Crime, Punishment and Courts bill cleared its first parliamentary hurdle after receiving a second reading with 359 votes in favor with 263, a majority of 96, despite opposition to some of the measures involved.

Labor introduced an amendment aimed at blocking the bill from being considered further, although it was defeated by 359 votes to 225, with a majority of 134.

The Labor motion was based on support for several sections, such as tougher sentences for serious crimes, including the murder of children along with warnings that hastens changes to protest the law and fails to take measures to protect women.

As part of efforts to review the justice system, the government has proposed a series of changes to the law.

The cheap and lazy way of drafting this legislation would frustrate a dictator. The protests will be noisy, the protests will stop and no matter how offensive we may find the issue in their heart, the right to protest must be protected

These include plans to give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on nonviolent protests deemed too loud and thus causing serious intimidation or harassment or harassment, alarm or public concern.

Time and noise limits can be set as a result of measures in law and convicts can face a fine or imprisonment.

Speaking in the Commons, DUP MP Gavin Robinson (Belfast East) said: I must show that I oppose, in the strongest possible terms, the comprehensive, inclusive and draconian provisions for protest. I have heard governments position themselves around what they aim for.

Deputies debated the bill as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Parliament Square to protest against it, in the latest show of public outrage in the Metropolitan Police following the vigil for Sarah Everard at Clapham Common on Saturday.

Protesters chanted to kill the bill while some held banners, including one saying the right to protest is a human right.

Back in the Commons debate, Labor MP Clive Efford (Eltham) claimed: We were witnessing a Tory-led coup without weapons.

Former Labor Justice Minister Maria Eagle added: This populist government has rapidly developed a tendency towards authoritarianism.

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said: The truth is that (the Government) is introducing these measures because it does not like the Black Life Case, because it hates the Extinction Rebellion, because both tell very difficult truths.

For the Government, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland accused Labor of putting party interests before national interests by trying to block the Bill.

Secretary of Justice Robert Buckland / Teli PA

The legislation also proposes expanding the area around Parliament where some protest activities are banned.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess (Southend West) said: “My office overlooks Parliament Square and I have long complained about the endless demonstrations taking place in this very busy roundabout.

Absolutely is absolutely ridiculous. Summer very hard to work because of the noise, with drums, horns and loud speakers.

Policing these so-called events costs a lot of money and Parliament being the seat of democracy, our work should not be ruined.

The broad bill includes plans to bring tougher sentences for child killers and those who cause death on the streets, longer prison terms for serious offenders of sexual and sexual abuse, and expanding child sexual abuse laws to ban religious leaders and sports coaches have sex with 16 and 17 year olds under their care.

The bill could also see that the maximum sentence for criminal damage to a memorial was increased from three months to 10 years.

Mr Buckland, reflecting on the death of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard, said: “Where women, too often, feel insecure, then it’s the wrong answer to tell them to stay inside, not to go out alone.

Instead of questioning the victim, we should deal with the perpetrator.

When I think about how far we have come, I remind myself harshly how far we still have to go.

Mr Buckland said there were more than 120,000 complaints in three days for a consultation on the strategy of violence against women and girls, adding: Society is talking and it is for all of us to be at the level of events.