New estimates show NL election unlikely to hit 50 per cent voter turnout

Canadian Press

Researchers study the impact of pandemic cancer screening pause

John Abrahams’s colonoscopy was postponed for several months due to the pandemic. When he finally realized, the doctors found a very large increase to be safely removed during the field exam. He had to wait a few weeks for surgery, then a few more to learn he had not yet turned to cancer. I absolutely wonder if I would have been checked when I should have done it, if it would have been different and the operation would have been avoided, said Abraham, a mortgage banker in Peoria, Illinois. Millions of colonoscopies, mammograms, lung scans, Pap tests and other cancer examinations were suspended for several months last spring in the United States and elsewhere after COVID-19 overlapped medical care. Now researchers are studying the impact, looking to see how many cancers have been lost and whether the tumors found since then are more advanced. Already, there are allusions to trouble. Researchers at the University of Cincinnati found that when CT scans to check for lung cancer resumed in June, 29% of patients had suspicious joints versus 8% in previous years. Multiple studies suggest that fewer cancers were diagnosed last year, likely due to less screening. About 75 cancer organizations recently demanded a return to pre-pandemic screening levels as soon as possible. But tumors take years to develop, and some reports suggest that a few months delay in screening for certain types of cancer may not have been as bad as feared. For example, researchers in the Netherlands found that a mistake in the mammography program in that country did not lead to finding more cancers at a later stage after screening resumed. The pandemic also brought some creative solutions, such as the widest use of tests that can be done at home. In Philadelphia, a large church partnered with local doctors and used its flu program to pass stool tests for colorectal cancer screening. We were not afraid to try anything as it relates to health and well-being, said Rev. Leroy Miles of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. The women were encouraging the men to do the check-up, saying, I got my mammogram. And I mean, ma’am, you also have a colon. ABSTRACT MERITS Screening tests vary in their risks and benefits, and health experts have long debated who should take them and how often. The cause of the pandemic can serve as a natural experiment to see their value in modern times versus what is known from studies done long ago. Any change in death may not be seen for years, and early detection is just one factor to survive. Treatment also matters and was hurt by pandemic delays as well. Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, estimates there could be nearly 10,000 excess deaths over the next decade due to delayed detection and treatment of breast and colon cancer. Postponement care was measured at the same time because of the risks of exposure to COVID-19, but prolonged procrastination could turn a public health crisis into many others, he wrote in the journal Science. Based on what is known about breast cancer deaths from previous years in the United States, about 10% could have been prevented if women had undergone routine screening, but 20% to 25% would have been prevented with proper treatment, said Dr. Otis Brawley, a Johns Hopkins University professor and former chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society. That doesn’t mean screening isn’t important, but many people think screening for cancer saves more lives than it actually is, Brawley said. A short-term delay may not do much harm to mortality if the review resumes quickly, as it should, he said. Some reassuring news came at a recent American Cancer Research Association conference by Sabine Siesling of the Comprehensive Cancer Organization of the Netherlands. That place offers women between the ages of 50 and 74 a mammogram every two years, but stopped in mid-March because of COVID-19. After it resumed in late summer, the results “showed no shift to more advanced tumors,” she announced. Researchers from Massachusetts General and Brigham and Woman Hospital analyzed their screening tests for lung, cervical, and colon cancer. , prostate and breast cancer.The screening dropped significantly.from March to June, but the proportion that found cancer or a cancer was higher than usual, suggesting that those who were screened were at higher risk.When screening returned in normally from June to September, the number of potentially missed cancers was lower MAKING THE CREATORS When 43-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer last summer, Miles feared for his 12,000 church members in Philadelphia: Black people are more likely to die from the disease than other groups, and had little access to colonoscopy, which can find and remove growths before they return in cancer. Miles, who has attracted more than 1,000 church members to other health events, called the University of Pennsylvania and said, we know how to get people to come if you are willing and able to decide something . Dr. Carmen Guerra had a federal grant to increase control in various racial communities and realized that home tests could help. Studies show that these tests, which require blood in the stool, help save lives. People place a small sample of the bench in a tube and send it to a lab or, in this case, use a box of points in the church. If blood is found, the next step is colonoscopy. Doctors distributed kits in the parking lot during a flu-driven event in October. Church members had to watch a video about colon cancer in advance and register to make sure they were eligible for screening. So far, 154 sets have been returned. Stacy Hill was among the 13 who came out positive. The 48-year-old woman from Philadelphia had just lost her job and health insurance. Her colonoscopy revealed two growths that, like Abrahams, were caught before they returned to cancer. I was shocked, Hill said. I am a proactive type person, so I was happy to know. Doctors also helped her enroll in Medicaid, so now I have medical insurance and can continue to get cancer screening, she said. The church hopes to offer home tests again during blood pressure and diabetes screens this spring. ___ The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from Howard Hughes’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content. Marilynn Marchione, The Associated Press