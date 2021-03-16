Archaeologists uncover more Dead Sea rotation fragmentsExBulletin



footprint Shai Halevi / Authority of Antiquities of Israel Shai Halevi / Authority of Antiquities of Israel

JERUSALEM – Israeli government archaeologists say they have unearthed small fragments of an ancient biblical scroll near the Dead Sea, the first time in more than 60 years that Dead Sea Scrolls have been unearthed in a professional excavation and not by robbers.

Archaeologists also found a 6,000-year-old mummified child and what they think is the world’s oldest completely untouched basket, dating to about 10,500 years ago.

The area is the site of the Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of parchments and papyri, including the world’s oldest copies of Bible texts, dating between the third and first centuries BC, in the 1940s and ’50s.

The new findings were the result of a massive Israeli government operation to dig hundreds of caves along the Dead Sea to find more scrolls.



footprint Yoli Schwartz / Authority of Antiquities of Israel Yoli Schwartz / Authority of Antiquities of Israel

“We said, we have to achieve these things before the robbers do,” said Amir Ganor, who heads the anti-robbery team of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

In 2013, Palestinian antiquities looters discovered in a cave in the Dead Sea area an impressive 2,700-year-old papyrus bearing the oldest known Hebrew inscription of the word “Jerusalem.” He briefed Israeli officials on the potential for more cave inscriptions, Ganor said.

For four years, archaeologists excavated desert rock cliffs and excavated nearly all of the approximately 500 known caves along the west coast of the Dead Sea, which lies in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Researchers still have about 20 caves to dig.

All but three caves had already been visited by looters returning in the 1950s, Ganor said. But not everything was looted.

In the Nahal Hever area of ​​Israel, in the Cave of Horror named after dozens of human skeletons unearthed there in an Israeli excavation in the 1960s the team found a package shattered with dozens of small fragments of parchment in ancient Greek.

United as an enigma, the scholars decided that they were Greek translations of several verses from the Twelve Little Prophets, a book of the Hebrew Bible. They corresponded to the largest pieces of the scroll discovered by an Israeli archaeologist in the same cave in the 1960s.



footprint Ofer Zion / Authority of Antiquities of Israel Ofer Zion / Authority of Antiquities of Israel

Based on the style of Greek writing, the fragments of the scroll seem to have been written in the first century BC. Based on the coins found in the cave, the scroll was probably brought to the cave in 135 AD at the end of a Jewish revolt against the Romans named for its leader, Bar Kokhba.

Scholars say this indicates that Greek was widely spoken in the Jewish community at the time, in addition to Hebrew and Aramaic. The texts are entirely in Greek with the exception of the Tetragrammaton, the four-letter honorable name of God, which appears in fragments with Ancient Hebrew characters.

“This manuscript was over a century old at the time. It was probably, some kind of family heritage of some sort,” said Oren Ableman, a researcher in the Dead Sea Scrolls Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “It was probably a pretty valuable roll.”

One of the verses in the passages is from Zechariah 8:15: “Speak the truth, each one to his neighbor, and give the truth and justice at your gates.” But the fragments of the scrolls represent another conclusion: “… justice in your ways.”



footprint Shai Haleve / Authority of Antiquities of Israel Shai Haleve / Authority of Antiquities of Israel

Ableman says it may have been a copying error that reveals the writer’s cultural world: In the time of the prophets, trials were performed at the gates of a city, but when the scribe wrote this Greek translation hundreds of years later, he may have been accustomed to seeing evidence performed on city streets.

Also found in the Cave of Horror was a partially mummified skeleton of a child wrapped in a 6,000-year-old cloth, with partially preserved skin, tendons and hair.

Excavations were also carried out in the caves of the Dead Sea area in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The work by Israeli military archaeologists in the West Bank caves has periodically raised controversy.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and is responsible for preserving antiquities in large parts of the area under the Israeli-Palestinian peace agreements of the 1990s. Israel has faced criticism for relocating objects outside Israeli-occupied territory, where the discoveries of the latter are being held in climate-controlled laboratories.



footprint Yaniv Berman / Authority of Antiquities in Israel Yaniv Berman / Authority of Antiquities in Israel

Buried in one of those West Bank caves was a large intricately woven basket dating back to the Neolithic period, about 1,000 years before the invention of pottery. The basket has a capacity of about 100 liters (26 gallons). Researchers are studying small soil samples found inside to determine what it once stored.

The basket, said Israeli archaeologist Chaim Cohen, is “the most exciting [artifact] which we have found, in my opinion. “