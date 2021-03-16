Why Saint Patrick is Almost as American as He is Irish

Cheerful Irishmen wrapped in Irish flag in the bar Getty



He was a British interloper named Maewyn Succat. He was never officially canonized by the Catholic Church. He probably never referred to green shamrocks, in fact, his memorial color was blue. And his holiday day initially meant abstinence from drinking and of course no parades. How did he become the symbol of Ireland, the name of some of the harshest celebrations officially sanctioned worldwide, and, above all, demanded that non-Irish people wear green as well?

In a word: America.

Without the Irish diaspora in the New World, Saint Patrick would probably have remained a small religious figure with some special meaning for his native land of Ireland, but very little elsewhere. But a combination of verifiable facts that Patrick registered himself, The legend which turned into centuries after his death on March 17, 461, and the Irish tendency to spread the truth only slightly led St. Patrick to become one of the most famous figures in the history of the Catholic Church.

From his writings, we learn that Patrick was abducted from his British home by Irish pirates and forced into slavery in Ireland when he was young. A message from God led to his salvation and made him return to the island of his captivity a few years later, this time as a Catholic priest, to answer a call to tame the pagans and bring them those in Catholicism. He claimed to have converted thousands of pagans and founded hundreds of churches before he died on March 17th.

Only years later, the Catholic Church established a formal process for holiness. Until then, blessing was a largely local issue, and the Irish claimed Patrick a saint not long after his death. He was never officially canonized.

Legends grew around the mysterious figure of Patrick. The claim that he expelled all the snakes from Emerald Island was simply a forgery of the ice age and the cold waters around him actually cheating. His traditional use of the shamrock, or three-leaf clover, to explain the Catholic faith of God in three persons: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, special but complete, sounds very good, but there is no proof that it is true. When Patrick was depicted in the early days, he wore the blue, not green of Saint Patricks Day and Ireland is most likely taken either from the Shamrock myth, the memories of Irish immigrants about their lush green homeland, or both.

Like many saints, the date of Patricks’ death became his feast day. Since he was the little saint of a pious people and his feast day usually occurs during the 40-day Lent fast, his commemoration was originally a submissive religious affair. The bars were closed and no meat was allowed to be eaten. Until the 1970s, Ireland never held St. Patrick’s Day parades and barely accepted the day at all, except to attend Mass.

Enter America, where nearly 1/3 of the Irish immigrated during the diaspora of the 1840s. The Irish in America were numerous, proud, and oppressed. They tended to concentrate on the East Coast towns and, if they were men, on the bars and pubs of those towns. The Irish drinking community in popular culture had less to do with current customs and more to do with the concern of the non-Irish ruling class over the rise of Irish political power, which they consolidated by meeting in pubs, churches and social clubs. .

The commemoration of the patron saint of their country in Ireland became a logical event for the Irish American diaspora to celebrate. As the festivities became more popular, local Lent rules were eased for the Irish Americans so that they were given the distribution to drink and even eat meat like corn beef during the Lent fast. This period became somewhat like Mardis Grass coming out of prison card before Lent solemnity.

Thus was born the tradition of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The celebrations became so widespread that by the 1970s, they had been exported back to the home country of Ireland, which now celebrates the birthday of its native son in the same way as Americans.

This year, with so many celebrations canceled or reduced for the second year in a row, think of the original solemn feast of the good old man Maewyn Succat, who calmed the hordes and became a legend in the process. Maybe next year, everyone will be able to wear green, open a Kiss Me, Im Irish button, and say Erin Go Bragh as we stumble side by side on Avenue 5 with our (vaccinated) fun friends. Faith and Begorroah, that would be a dream.