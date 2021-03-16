The G-23 can not exist in any party other than Congress, says Rahul Gandhi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterates new party leader must be elected



Making his first public comments about the group of 23 dissidents (G-23), former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday affirmed that such a group could not exist in any political party other than Congress. Read also: Congressional Review: G23 Letter Writers Hold Position, Earn More In a virtual chat with US-based Brown University faculty and students, moderated by Professor Ashutosh Varshney, Mr. Gandhi addressed a range of issues, including a question of whether it was time for the Gandhi family to step down from leadership position. Speaking about the inclusive nature of Congress that allows for dialogue and negotiation, Mr. Gandhi said, For example, there are 20 people, a group of 20 people, who have a different view of Congress. Do you think they can exist in Congress BJP, BSP, Trinamool? No they can not exist in any other party. Congress says look we disagree with you but negotiations can not be stopped. It should continue and that is the nature of Congress, he said in response to a question from Leela Gandhi, a faculty member. Read also: Congressional rift widens with Caustic G-23 summit in Jammu Mr Gandhis’ comment comes just weeks after the G-23 held a force show in Jammu on 27 February. Although the party did not comment at their Jammu meeting, it did send a signal by not including most of the prominent G-23 members in the list of party star campaigns for the upcoming election. In response to another observation about the lack of strong opposition to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whether the Gandhi family should allow the new leadership to thrive with Congress, Mr Gandhi said no one in his family has been Prime Minister since 1989. I have a role to play in the Congress party. I advocate a particular ideological current in the Congress party and strongly believe in this. I certainly will not say, Ok thank you very much! I will not now defend this ideological position in Congress just because someone says I’m the chance to be so and so son, affirmed the former Congress chief, adding that he is the only leader who takes over Mr. Modi every day. Read also: Congressional Review: G23 Letter Writers Hold Position, Earn More The Congress leader reiterated that the new party chief should be elected through electoral means. In the hour-and-a-half-long interaction, Mr Gandhi spoke of the change in political discourse in India since 2014, the loss of democratic institutions and the control of BJPs over the political narrative by controlling social media giants like Facebook and Whatsapp. Attacking Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he likened the organization to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

