



article The World Health Organization said it would release a report on the origin of the novel coronavirus next week. The WHO was expected to release the report the week of March 15 after a delegation traveled to China. Spokesman Christian Lindmeier said the publication of the widely awaited report now “is likely” to be postponed until next week. Lindmeier said the report “just wasn’t ready” and team members who worked with Chinese officials to draft it “want to get it right”. CONNECTED: Swollen lymph nodes may be side effect of COVID-19 vaccine and confused for cancer, doctors say Peter Dasnak, a member of the WHO delegation that traveled to China, i tha NPR that wildlife farms in southern China are the most likely source of the coronavirus pandemic. Dasnak, who is also a disease ecologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, told vendors that many farms had exotic animals. “They take exotic animals, like pegs, pigs, pangolins, raccoon dogs and bamboo rats, and they breed them in captivity,” he said in an interview with NPR on March 15. Dasnak told the sale that his team found evidence that some of the animals, which are known to carry coronavirus and similar viruses, were being sold at a meat market in Wuhan. “I think SARS-CoV-2 was first introduced to people in southern China. It looks like that,” he continued. In March 2020, the WHO released its own the first report regarding the origin of COVID-19, suspecting bats as a source. “Sticks are natural reservoirs of coronaviruses and are likely to harbor many other coronaviruses that have not yet been detected,” the report read. But the report cannot definitively determine how a human first contracted the virus and from which animal. The report also stated that while the first COVID-19 case was identified in Wuhan and linked to a local meat market in December 2020, it was possible that the virus originated elsewhere. The WHO investigation and recent report come amid calls for transparency from some scientists who have expressed concerns about the agency process. In March, a group of scientists Written an open letter requiring an independent study on the origin of COVID-19. The scientists said they believed the Chinese government could influence the WHO and expressed concerns that the data could be held or manipulated. CONNECTED: Moderna begins the study of the COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 years of age “We cannot allow an inquiry into the origin of the pandemic which is anything less than absolutely complete and credible,” the group said. Since the WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, more than 120 million people worldwide have contracted the virus and more than 2.6 million people have died worldwide. according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., more than 29.5 million people have contracted the virus and more than 536,000 people have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 39 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.







