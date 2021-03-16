People armed with motorcycles kill at least 58 in Niger





People armed with motorcycles attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people dead and then burning barns on the ground, the government said on Tuesday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's massacres, although extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the Tillaberi region where villages were attacked. The victims were returning home from a large cattle market in Banibangou, near Nigeria's troubled border with Mali. Suspected extremists also destroyed nearby barns holding valuable grocery stores. The announcement was read on Niger state television on Tuesday evening by government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria, who declared three days of national mourning for the victims. Monday's attacks underscore the major security challenges facing Nigeria's new president, Mohamed Bazoum, who won the election in late February to succeed outgoing leader Mahamadou Issoufou. Not only are jihadists active in the Tillabery region, but counter-terrorism offensives against those extremists have helped set up ethnic militias, analysts say. Inter-municipal tensions have worsened as a result, especially near the border between Mali and Niger. Monday's attack echoed a January massacre that left 100 people dead in two villages also in the Tillaberi region that had not been claimed by any extremist group or militia.



Extremists staged massive attacks on the Nigerian army in the Tillaberi region, killing more than 70 people in December 2019 and more than 89 in January 2020. nearsht near the area where four US Special Forces soldiers were killed along with five Nigerian colleagues in 2017.

