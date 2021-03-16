Over 17,000 benefit from Saudi Arabia clinics in Hodeidah





The geostrategic location of the Saudi Arabia province of Jazan makes it ideal for investment

MAKKAH: Jazan is one of the most promising investment regions in Saudi Arabia, due to its tourism and agricultural assets, as well as its maritime wealth from fishing and its two trading ports. Dr. Majed Al-Gohary, general secretary of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News: Jazan is achieving great success (under) King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who launched Kingdoms Vision 2030, who had positive consequences on economic development in the Kingdom in general, and Jazan in particular.

He added that the Economic Jazan City had been created, in a total area of ​​145 million square meters, which would enable the establishment of 250 new factories in the region.

In addition, the giant Saudi Aramco plant Jazan Bulk is located in the region and is the largest oil refinery in the Kingdom the fourth largest refinery worldwide with a total capacity of 420,000 barrels per day of crude oil of Arabian Heavy and Arabian Medium, which represents 17.5 percent of the gross domestic product of Saudi refineries.

The attractiveness of Jazans for business investment is aided by their location in the Red Sea near the Horn of Africa and the border with Yemen, which generates various export and trade opportunities for all industrial, agricultural and fish producers in the region. Al-Gohary noted that the Port of Jazan and the Port of the Economic City of Jazan were the main points for the export of these goods.

All this contributes to the wealth of the Jazans in various tourist destinations, where reality merges with the imagination with its historic castles, towers and markets, he added.

Regarding ways to attract economic interest from outside the region, Al-Gohary said: “We have many mechanisms to attract and develop investment in Jazan, including promotion by official state agencies such as the Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Tourism and the Investment Council.” in Jazan headed by the Governor of Jazan Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz.

In addition, the Jazan Chamber of Commerce hosts many foreign investment delegations to introduce them to the business environment in the region and publishes studies on potential investment opportunities in all sectors and economic activities, he added.

The chamber, he said, contributes to organizing various activities that advertise investment opportunities, while the Saudi Industrial Development Fund offers loans that cover 75 per cent of the cost of new industrial projects in the region over a 20-year period.

Agencies interested in the Jazan region are working to support and encourage project creation in all governments in the region, he said.

