NIA: Sachin Waze accompanies SUV with explosives in his government vehicle | India News







NIA sources said it was Waze who was behind the wheel of the Innova who tied the Scorpio to a place near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambanis, where he was parked.

A police officer who was the official driver of Innova told NIA that after his duty ended on February 24, he parked it inside the police headquarters and went home. It is still not clear who drove the car from there to Thane, where Waze resides. Officials said the NIA suspects Scorpio was run by a police officer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the NIA seized a Mercedes car being used by Waze and seized cash worth Rs 5 lakh, a note-counting machine, documents and beer bottles from it. The car had a fake license plate, as was the case with Scorpio and Innova. Mercedes is registered in the name of a Manisha Bhavsar. Waze used him to travel to the police commissioners’ office, where he was posted.

The recorder contained images of Scorpio that were parked there. NIA officials suspect that the image of a man with a PPE bag coming down from Innova and walking towards the vehicle loaded with explosives is Waze. Sources said Waze has not acknowledged his role in Hirans' murder and more people are likely to be involved.

Specific contributions collected by the NIA had revealed the involvement of defendant Sachin Waze, working as an assistant police inspector, crime branch, in the plot that led to the placement of the SUV loaded with explosives on Carmichael Street on February 25, NIA. The investigative agency said it had seized the vehicle on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Waze was remanded in custody by the NIA until March 25 in connection with an investigation into the recovery of explosives from an SUV found parked outside Antilles on February 25. The plea bargain said that after Waze was questioned on Saturday, his direct involvement in planting the SUV loaded with explosives on the intrusive night of February 24 and 25 had emerged. There is sufficient prima facie evidence to show the accused’s involvement in the plot of a crime, the detention request said. The NIA plea bargaining said the three offenses of killing Mansukh Hirans, planting explosives and stealing vehicles were clearly linked. The NIA also said a threatening letter had been posted to the Telegram from the Jaish-ul-Hind terrorist outfit and a reward request was made claiming responsibility for the incident. She said the person placed in Tihar prison who allegedly sent the message was taken into custody from the Delhi special cell along with the mobile instrument used. The NIA said Wazes custody was necessary to verify the evidence.

He also said Wazes criminal predecessors should be registered to bring clarity about the current plot and possible connections, if any. The NIA claimed the cases were being handled by four investigating officers so far, and Waze was second. There are discrepancies in the submission of receipt of memoranda, which need to be clarified by the accused, the NIA said. Calling the crimes serious, the NIA said the conspiracy angle should be fully investigated and the identity of the co-conspirators should be determined through consistent investigations with Waze. Being a police officer with large amounts of influence and influence at his disposal, the agency needs time to connect the missing links, the detention petitioner said.

The NIA said there were reasonable and justifiable reasons for Wazes being detained by police and for confronting his accomplices.

