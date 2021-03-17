The UN criticizes wide-ranging and obvious violations of Libya’s arms embargo





For those member states that directly support the parties to the conflict, the violations are widespread, open and with full disregard for sanctions, the group of independent experts, who report to the UN Security Council, said in a report. The arms embargo remains completely ineffective. The report, which covers the period from October 2019 to the end of January 2021, also details some of the countless other problems that have destabilized Libya in the years since the Western-backed uprising against dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011, from armed attacks in airports and oil facilities for targeted assassinations and abuse of migrants seeking to emigrate to Europe. For years, Libya has been locked in a deadly race between rival authorities. A Western-backed government receiving military support from Turkey is based in the western city of Tripoli. The other, based in the eastern city of Benghazi, is dominated by Khalifa Hifter, a rogue military leader, and receives military and financial aid from Russia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The report comes at a rare moment of hope in the dark post-revolutionary decade in Libya, as a lengthy UN-mediated political process produced a new unity government that was swore this week. While that government is already facing allegations of corruption, UN and US officials say there is reason to believe this could lead the country to late elections and, potentially, a more sustainable future. The Biden administration is promising greater involvement in Libya after years in which conflicting signals showed internal divisions among aides to President Donald Trump and diplomats acknowledged that the conflict did not rank among the top foreign priorities. A senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said Libya would be an area where the United States would be diplomatically supported. The combination of the power of the US voice, the respect, frankly, that has been given to the US position based on the fact that they were trying to achieve a stable, unified country … plus the credible threat of sanctions we have applied in recent years , is giving us a tremendous impact on this conflict, the official said. That would mean bringing more diplomatic firepower into a long-standing goal of forcing nations including its close US partners Egypt, Turkey and the UAE to stop sending weapons to Libya. This really is a situation that requires a much more serious but private conversation, with these countries about the trajectory of the conflict, a conversation that is in my judgment delayed, the official said. What we are already doing, in the spirit of an expanded diplomacy … is to try to build on this, to scale up the private conversations we are having with those partners who have enabled and contributed to these foreign military interventions, the official added. . Such an approach could further complicate exchanges with countries blamed for inciting the conflict in Libya, raising tensions over human rights abuses in Egypt or Turkey pursuing Russian military technology. The United States will have fewer loans with Russia, a key military backer for Hifter in eastern Libya. In its report, the UN panel said operatives from Russian paramilitary firm Wagner have acted as a force multiplier for Hifter since 2018, repairing aircraft and acting as air controllers, artillery monitors and snipers. The report claims that forces from Chad and Sudan, some of whom he says were trained by Emirati military officers, also fought on the Hifters side. About 13,000 fighters from Syria, including at least 200 minors, have been brought in to strengthen the two factions. The panel details how much of that manpower and armaments shifted from what characterized them as wide air bridges, sometimes including stops in Egypt, which have challenged international efforts to detect and suppress them. Airlines and charterers are very agile and can react before the international community is able to respond and can take measures to disguise, among other things, their activities, the transfer of aircraft registration and the change of air operators, the report states. Identifying maritime smuggling, meanwhile, had become more difficult, the report said, because violators suspended such activities when commercial satellites were overhead during the day, or restricting such activities to the night. None of the countries mentioned has admitted violating the arms embargo. The panel found that the United States had violated the embargo when it transferred a Russian Pantsir air defense system, which was captured by forces loyal to Tripoli after Hifter withdrew from Libya last spring. U.S. officials, speaking this week, dismissed that conclusion. John Hudson contributed to this report.

