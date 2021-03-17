Nova Scotia’s educational reform experience teaches lessons about Manitoba, experts say

Parents wondering how a major overhaul of the education system in Manitoba will affect their children’s schools has a real-world example to look at in Nova Scotia, which repealed elected school boards and set up advisory councils of school level after a 2018 review.

While this reflects in some ways what Manitoba has proposed in its Education Modernization Act, an education expert in Nova Scotia says there are some significant differences between the two provinces.

“What has been proposed in Manitoba is a much superior version of school community governance,” said Paul Bennett, director of the Schoolhouse Institute, an independent educational counseling practice based in Halifax.

On Monday, Manitoba unveiled details of new legislation, based on its review of kindergarten in the Grade 12 education system. The proposed review in the Education Modernization Act includes replacing Manitoba’s English-language school divisions with a provincial education authority. and establishing local community school councils to counsel school individuals.

The province hired Avis Glaze, the adviser who advised the Nova Scotia government on its reforms, to lead its review.

Bennett has criticized the approach Nova Scotia has taken to reform its education system after examining Glaze there. Nova Scotiakept much of the old system, with regional bureaucracies similar to school boards and principals having much of the same powers as former supervisors, Bennett says.

The Nova Scotia system also does not give enough authority to local school boards, he says.

The Manitoba model goes closer to what Glaze proposed in Nova Scotia in 2018 by eliminating the bureaucratic structures of school boards, Bennett said.

“Much is much clearer. It defines the roles of school boards differently.”

‘No one has missed school boards’: prof

Bennett is not alone in his criticism of how Nova Scotia has implemented its education reforms.

Robert Berard, an education professor at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, says the old school board system had become dysfunctional and survived its purpose.

“A lot of people say … do people miss school boards? And the answer should be, honestly, no. No one has missed school boards,” he said.

Even so, he says the parents’ voices are missing. When Nova Scotia ousted the trustees, the province vowed to give a school counseling council a bigger word. Berard says this did not happen.

“I think the people who feel most isolated from all this are parents,” he said. “They can go and sit on a school counseling council and most of them I have talked to are so irritated that they leave it after a year or so and become disconnected,” he said.

Others have criticized Nova Scotia’s new school advisory councils for not being as transparent and accountable as school boards.

A CBC News analysis of 333 Nova Scotia school websites between November 19 and 23 last year found that only a quarter of schools had the minutes, agendas, or meeting dates for their counseling tips posted online. .

Most sections of the advisory board on school websites were blank or more than a calendar year old.

A former Cape Breton confidant says parents do not know where to turn.

“I would get calls like, ‘My baby is being bullied,'” Sandra Margettie said of her time as a caregiver.

The parents phoned with problems that “would not be great for the board office,” but were “great for the person who called me,” she said.

Now, parents do not have “anyone to call unless they call the board office and the board office cannot give them an answer”.

Focus on students: ex trusted

The Manitoba government says one of the reasons these proposed changes are necessary is because the province’s students consistently rank among the lowest in Canada in basic academic skills like reading and math.

Laura Reimer, administrator of the aformer school board which teaches at the University of Manitoba law school, sees the provincial plan as a step toward shifting the focus to students.

“We need to focus on counting and literacy,” she said.

“I think we are finally seeing it as an effort to support students, to support teachers, to allow teachers to be who they are, to create a fitting path to community engagement and community involvement. “

It is also difficult to say whether the changes in Nova Scotia have actually improved outcomes for students, especially with the impacts of COVID-19 in the final school year.

Bennett said the province abolished its standardized test last year.

Whether the new model improves on the old system in Manitoba will depend on “whether it really delegates responsibility and authority to schools and whether it is a move to be built by schools with a new form of responsibility,” he said.

“If so, it is a real step forward and a positive one for all Manitobans.”