Naidu, former mantra receive CID notice on Amaravati deal | Hyderabad News





Vijayawada: Authorities investigating alleged land fraud in the proposed capital Amaravati have summoned former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Prime Minister and President N Chandrababu Naidu and former Municipal Minister P Narayana for questioning on March 23rd.

The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) served the announcements in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding that the two appear at the CID regional office in Vijayawada.

Naidu and Narayana have been accused of indulging in the domestic trade of land plots in Amaravati. They were also reserved under the SC / ST Act (Prevention of Cruelty).

Naidus son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the case was stupid, pointing to Andhra Pradesh high courts early trial on Jan. 19 dismissing the domestic trade case while observing there was no evidence. After searching for 21 months, based on the complaint of (Alla Ramakrishna) Reddys, they have bent down to raise a SC / ST issue, Lokesh wrote on Twitter.

So far, the CID has booked close to 20 cases against TDP executives and real estate developers claiming they were involved in domestic trade. The new announcements relate to a new FIR registered against Naidu and Narayana on March 12 in the case.

Notices were issued under section 41 of the CrPC. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP legislator from Mangalagiri, on 25 February. The FIR mentions that the issue was raised after a DSP-ranking officer, who is investigating the complaint, submitted a preliminary report on March 12th. Naidu is registered as accused no. 1 in FIR. Narayana is listed as accused no. 2.

The CID has called IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (disobedient civil servant), 167 (incorrectly drafted public servant) and 217 (disobedient civil servant), Section 3 (1) (f), (g) of the SC and ST Act (POA) and also Section 7 of the Land Establishment Act of AP 1977.

The YSRCP MLA in its complaint alleged that he had received representation from some residents of his constituency that some of the influential persons of the then government had deceived them by taking their land illegally.

The FIR claimed that the complainant (Ramakrishna) had verified the government orders issued by the then government and found some irregularities committed by the accused causing irreparable losses to the SC and ST community and weaker sections.

After the Additional Director General of Police (CID) received the complaint, he had appointed DSP S Surya Bhaskar Rao to conduct a preliminary investigation and submit a report. The preliminary report stated that the recognition of the offense was committed and based on what the ADGP, CID, ordered to register a case. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

