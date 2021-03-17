Australia calls on Europe to send AstraZeneca vaccines to PNG





AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Anthony Devlin / Bloomberg Photo: Anthony Devlin / Bloomberg Australia is urging the European Union to divert 1 million doses of The AstraZeneca Plc vaccine that has already been contracted with Papua New Guinea’s immediate neighbor, after a wave of coronavirus infections shakes the most populous country in the Pacific region. The official request for AstraZeneca and the European authorities comes just weeks after Italy blocked a shipment of 250,700 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Australia, using for the first time an EU regulation recently introduced. Read more: Covid Spike in Pacific Nation raises fears of regional spread “I look forward to it and I would like to HOPE to get cooperation from Europe on this, ”Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday. “This is not Australia seeking to do so for our direct benefit, even though we have contracted them and you will expect them to be supplied.” In the meantime, Australia will send 8,000 doses of vaccines from domestic reserves to help health workers on the front line in the country of 9 million people, along with 1 million surgical masks and other medical equipment. Cases of the virus in PNG almost double every week in February. While the World Health Organization said 96 new cases were detected in the country on Monday from the previous 24 hours, authorities believe the vast majority of cases are not being detected due to substandard health facilities in the country. There are growing fears that the virus could spread eastward from PNG to other Pacific Island nations, which could have geopolitical implications as China seeks to increase its influence. While Beijing is believed to have offered its vaccine to the region, Australia has agreed to it Fourth security partners – including key US ally – to step up efforts to increase access to Western vaccines in the Indo-Pacific. “This is a very welcome announcement from the government,” said Jonathan Pryke, who heads research for the Pacific region for the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank. “The PNG health system is on the verge of collapse. The need is immediate and urgent. But vaccines for health workers are not medicine. PNG has very hard a few months ahead. ” PNG Prime Minister James Marape is expected to announce a national strategy to contain the blast on Wednesday, including measures to stop the widespread movement, the Post Courier reported. He said he was concerned that the health system was not adequate to withstand a full outbreak. Morrison said the EU, by deploying those vaccines directly to the PNG, “would follow the very public statements made in the European Union about their commitment to ensuring that there is no vaccine protectionism and that vaccines go to those most in need.” The COVAX structure has indicated it will deliver 588,000 PNG vaccines by June, Morrison said. Morrison also announced strict travel restrictions between nations, with some PNG islands just miles away from Australian territory. “The events we are seeing there are quite disturbing,” Morrison said. “The escalation of PNG virus issues poses very real risks to Australia as well.” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

