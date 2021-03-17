Death toll in Saskatchewans at 409; 66 different cases of coronavirus variants

Saskatchewan added double-decker-related deaths to a total of 409, the provincial government said Tuesday.

One of the dead recently who tested positive for COVID-19 was reported in their 30s in the Regina area while the other was in the 80s and northwest age group, according to a press release.

Read more: The staff party at a North Battleford long-term care facility sparks concerns

The provincial government added a total of 346COVID-19 variants have now been discovered in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the 210 alleged variants of concern (VoC), government officials said Tuesday there are 66 confirmed new cases of B.1.1.7 which are reported in Saskatoon (1), central east (1), Regina (61), areas south-central (1) and south-east (2).

There are now a total of 136 confirmed VoC cases in Saskatchewan, with the Regina area accounting for 90 percent or 122, officials said.

Read more: JSC expands the age criteria for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine site in Regina

According to the government on Tuesday, there were 156 new cases of COVID-19 with total infection in Saskatchewan now at 30,883. The new seven-day average of daily cases increases from 132 on Monday to 138.

Provincial hospitals currently provide care to 138 patients with COVID-19 107 are receiving hospital care and 31 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 1,292 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number of active cases since November 9, 2020, when there were 1,289.

The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to a total of 29,182 after another 161 recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,461 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. So far, 615,067 tests have been performed in the province.

A total of 108,669 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Prime Minister Scott Moe announced on Tuesday that they had been informed by federal officials that the delivery of Moderna vaccines to Canada scheduled for next week would be expected by about 70 percent. These doses, he added, will be delivered over the next week.

This will result in a one-week delay in Saskatchewan with approximately 23,000 doses. This is problematic for us in our distribution of these vaccines as our appointment system is built into the birth schedule we receive from the federal government, he said.

Our vaccine distribution team is, as we speak, working with the impact of what this delay means and they will make every effort to keep changes to existing appointments to a minimum, but there will be some appointments that have to be probably need to be postponed a few days as a result of this delay in Moderna deliveries.

Read more: The AstraZeneca vaccine can now be used for seniors in Canada, says NACI

Also announced Tuesday was the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommending that AstraZenecasvaccine be used in the elderly.

“As of this morning, the federal government has updated its guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine by removing the age limit that existed for that particular vaccine. Our Saskatchewan health officials are now reviewing how this will affect Saskatchewan’s placement of future AstraZeneca vaccine groups, Moe said.

But for now, we will continue to use the current batch of 15,500 vaccines at the clinic directly here in Regina and that the Regina drive-through clinic is currently open to anyone between the ages of 60 and 64-served basic.

In an announcement for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said no firm decision had been made regarding the age-based criteria for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We’re going to move to the 60-64 age group and we have a rise, as you know, and we got busier today when we expanded that age group. So we’re going to focus on that age group over the next two days to see that where do car-related vaccine levels go because they, as you know, are seeing a lot of patients, “Livingstone said.

And then a decision would be made to open it for a wider age group later in the week if, in fact, we are not seeing the kind of traction we want to do in the car, but we have time to make it pivot and we we will do it later in the week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the coronavirus global news site.

