Stop using MACC to intimidate MPs

by AFIQ AZIZ / photo by HUSSEIN SHAHARUDDIN

PKR President and opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(Photo)claimed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is being used to intimidate Opposition lawmakers to deny their allegiance to their party and to support the Perikatan National (PN) government.

Anwar said some of the MPs found that they had been contacted and questioned by the MACC and other authorities, including the tax department and the police, which they believed were a intimidating tactic that would force them to leave the Opposition bloc.

In addition to the threats, Anwar also claimed that there are MPs who have been proposed with a hefty reward to move to the PN, which, in recent months, has been seen to need additional seats to stay in power.

Anwar made the allegations at a news conference yesterday following the resignation of Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar from the PKR.

Dr Xavier, who was also PKP VP, left the party on Saturday before declaring his support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In response, PKR stated that Dr Xavier had previously claimed that he was being blackmailed through an ongoing MACC case by a senior minister.

This threat must be stopped, said Anwar, who will write a formal complaint to MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki on the issue.

I will write to him tomorrow and request an appointment to address this issue. We agreed that the MACC should continue with their respective task and take appropriate measures against those who made a mistake, but not use their power as a political weapon, as if they pass support to the PN their case will be postponed or withdraws, he added.

Anwar claimed that other lawmakers who are also on the harassment list include Sungai Siput MP Kesavan Subramanium, Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari and Padang Serai MP Karupaiya Mutusami.

Anwar said despite the tactics, the PN coalition will lose its majority in Dewan Rakyat, following his recent discussion with Umno leaders, who are ready to withdraw their support from Muhyiddin.

What makes them so confident that while they can gain support with these threats and offers, they will again command the majority?

If they say they have 112 supporters (after Dr. Xavier crossed the line), if we take some of those who are declaring their support for me, they can only be left with 100 MPs.

This does not include 13 other MPs from other factions like the Pejuang Tanah Air Party and the Warisan Sabah Party.

So why not ask PN if they have the majority? Could this be the reason why they do not dare to call Parliament to convene? tha Anwar.

Yesterday, Anwar also had a meeting with a total of 36 PKR MPs who had pledged their allegiance to the party.

As for the parties’ co-operation with Umno, Anwar said there had been discussions with some Umno MPs who also agreed to form a new government, but the concept is at an early stage.

There were discussions, but nothing has been formalized yet, he said.

In an interview with Malaysian Java which was published on Sunday, Anwar acknowledged that there were negotiations between Umno and PKR to co-operate in the upcoming general elections as the two sides have a mutual understanding on certain issues.

But that does not mean that marriage compromises our principles. What happened was an understanding of issues related to democracy and the need to support the constitution, Anwar said.

The report has also created a stir between senior Umno leaders and the Opposition bloc.

Umno Datuk Deputy Chairman Seri Mohamad Hasan said he was unaware of any such discussion or co-operation, while party intelligence chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan said Umno was still standing by the decision of its top councils not to worked with PKR or DAP.

PKR intelligence chief Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said he is optimistic the partnership will be well received by the main parties, noting that the issue has not been discussed by leadership council Pakatan Harapan.