



Queiroga told a news conference in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, on Tuesday that the COVID-19 policy he was pursuing was the Bolsonaro administration, not the health minister. I came to work for Brazil and other Bolsonaro administration ministers. The president is very concerned about the situation, said Queiroga, who insisted he was against any blocking measures. Some Brazilian cities are enforcing restrictive closures to stop the spread. Pazuello had headed the health ministry for the longest period of three pandemic ministers before Queiroga. The revolving door reflects the challenges for the government of Latin America’s largest nation to implement effective measures to control the spread of the virus – or even agree on what measures are needed. Queiroga has already called Bolsonaro an excellent Brazilian. His social media channels have not made any criticism of the presidents treating the pandemic and have pushed for a rapid distribution of vaccines. Joo Gabbardo, a former executive secretary of the health ministry, said on Twitter that Queiroga will face the worst pandemic figures in Brazil when he takes office. The record number of deaths today will be at a high rate. A suggestion; do not speak out against a national stalemate, said Gabbardo, who now works for the Sao Paulo state government. On Tuesday evening Brazil reported 2,841 record deaths confirmed by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which is 558 more than the previous all-time level set on Wednesday. On Monday, Pazuello admitted at a press conference that Bolsonaro intended to replace him. The first candidate for this job, cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, rejected her. Pazuellos two ancestors left the position amid disagreements with Bolsonaro, who criticized the wide social distance and supported the use of an unproven anti-malarial drug to treat the disease. He continues to hold those positions, despite warnings and studies by health experts showing that the drug has no effect on COVID-19. Pazuello proved more convinced. Shortly after taking office, his ministry supported the use and distribution of the malaria pill. On several occasions, he said his boss told him what to do and he obeyed. Bolsonaro told supporters at the entrance to the presidential residence in Brasilia on Monday that there would be a transition period of up to two weeks with the outgoing minister and the incoming minister. Pazuello’s work was well done in the management part. Now we are at a stage that is more aggressive in the fight against the virus, said the president of Brazil. Brazil has recorded almost 280,000 deaths from the virus, almost all of them at Pazuellos clock. Their number has deteriorated recently, with the country currently averaging more than 1,800 deaths each day. Major city healthcare systems are on the verge of collapse, and lawmakers allied with Bolsonaro have proposed appropriate replacements for Pazuello, while threatening to increase pressure for an investigation into his handling of the crisis. The country’s top court is also investigating Pazuello for alleged negligence that contributed to the collapse of the health care system in the state of Amazonas earlier this year. This investigation will now be sent to a lower court judge. In a particularly embarrassing episode, his ministry accidentally sent a shipment of vaccines destined for the state of Amazonas to the neighboring state of Amapa and vice versa, after confusing the abbreviations for each state. Pazuello has faced strong criticism for the slow distribution of vaccines in Brazil. According to our World Data, a research site that compares official government statistics, only 5.4% of Brazilians have been vaccinated. Almost all were shots fired by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac, which Bolsonaro repeatedly cast doubt on. The only vaccine deal Pazuello had signed at the time, for 100 million doses of AstraZeneca stroke, has brought several shots into the arms of the Brazilians so far. His ministry has since tried to make deals with other suppliers, most recently concluding deals to get Pfizer and Sputnik V shooting. AP journalist David Biller contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

