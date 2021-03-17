Time is unlikely for health workers now due to the increase in COVID-19 DOH

MANILA, Philippines There can be no time for healthcare workers right now amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Wednesday.

“I do not think this will happen now, but whether this will lead to it depends on how the cases continue if they increase even more, hopefully not at the same level as our first peak in October,” he said. Duque in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel when asked if the country could afford another deadline for healthcare workers.

“It simply came to our notice then. Nag-average has 6,000 to 7,000 per day (Before we were in 7,000 new cases. We average 6,000 to 7,000 per day). We are now 4,437. We hope that this will decrease, but again it depends on how aggressive the LGUs (local government units) we have met with as often as we can to really intensify the implementation of the CODE (Coordinated Operations to Overcome the Epidemic), he added. ai.

At an early press conference, Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire also said that the use of health care in the country remains at a manageable level despite the increase in COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Beverly Ho, Permanent IV Director of the DOHs Health Promotion Bureau and the Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control, said the national health care utilization rate is still at 35 percent, which is considered low risk. However, she noted that intensive care units dedicated to COVID-19 patients in some regions have begun to fill up.

On Tuesday, the Alliance of Healthcare Professionals Against COVID-19 said they would not call for an expiration date yet, but added that they would not hesitate to make that call if the peak in threat cases overloaded the system. health care in the country.

The national government previously appealed to the medical community for an expiration date after it re-imposed strict blocking measures on Metro Manila and other nearby provinces when the country saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in August last year.

The country has so far confirmed a total of 631,320 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, consisting of 57,736 active cases, 560,736 recoveries and 12,848 deaths.

