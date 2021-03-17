International
Plan on the move: Cabinet clears development finance institution to raise $ 3m for infrastructure spending
The cabinet on Tuesday cleared a bill to set up a government-owned financial development institution (DFI) and create a potential ecosystem to attract patient capital and fund long-term infrastructure projects.
The government expects DFI to raise as much as $ 3 billion over the next few years, using the proposed $ 20,000 initial capital, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the cabinet meeting.
Initially, the government will fully own the IDF but, as more investors come together, it is willing to dilute its capital to 26%.
The draft law is expected to be presented at this session of Parliament on the permit.
As raising cheaper resources to borrow infrastructure projects at a reasonable rate remains critical to the long-term sustainability of DFIs, the government will provide certain tax benefits for 10 years. The Indian Stamp Act will also be amended to extend some other incentives. Furthermore, DFI will have sovereign security to raise resources (possibly from multilateral agencies).
All of this will help DFI leverage start-up capital and attract funds from a variety of sources. It will also have a positive impact on the bond market in India, Sitharaman said.
Sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, which usually bring in sustainable capital, are expected to invest in DFI to take advantage of incentives. The government hopes this will ultimately help deepen the country’s corporate bond market for infrastructure financing.
Analysts, however, have said that India needs extensive institutional and regulatory reforms, and not just a DFI, to strengthen the corporate bond market, the size of which stands at just about 15-16% of GDP. However, the DFI proposal, backed by agile implementation, could be one of the important steps in that direction, they agree.
The move to enable DFI to access low-cost funds comes amid the understanding that since banks have access to CASA (current account savings accounts) deposits, the cost of their funds will be higher. cheaper than DFIs. So DFI needs to have some flexibility to stay competitive. Otherwise, as has been proven in the past (DFIs like IDBI and ICICI were forced to go through the banks), he will struggle to stay afloat.
DFI is projected to play a catalytic role in financing projects under the Rs 111-lakh-krore National Infrastructure Pipeline and help the country return to a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025.
The Minister of Finance assured that the National Bank for Infrastructure and Development Financing (NaBFID), as DFI will be known, will start with a clean slate and will be headed by a professional board. Its chairman is likely to be a prominent professional and at least half of the board will consist of non-official directors. His board (and not the government) will have the power to remove even full-time directors. The board will also decide whether to include the state-run IIFCL, given its long experience in financing the project, said financial services secretary Debasish Panda.
To attract the best talent available, the government is planning to offer market-driven salaries to DFI top executives. At the same time, the term of the managing director or deputy director may be longer and the age limit may also be increased to attract established professionals with considerable experience in the field to join.
DFI will have ambitious development goals and, unlike existing institutions like IFCI or IIFCL (the latter is now the NBFC), its role will extend beyond the mere scope of project financing.
As a DFI cannot satisfy the greedy appetite of the infrastructure sector, the government will ensure the establishment of such institutions also by private entities. Ultimately, such an ecosystem will contribute to deepening the country’s corporate bond market for infrastructure financing.
The DFI model had to be revived, as the ability of banks, especially state-owned ones, to finance infrastructure projects with long pregnancies and growth spurts remains severely hampered by an increase in bad loans. As such, the banks’ liability profile is not suitable for long-term financing, as they are usually adjusted for the extension of working capital loans with a short term. So even when they fund infrastructure projects, ownership often remains short to begin with, with a return structure with a renewed interest rate.
Also, unlike a DFI, banks do not have the domain expertise needed to understand the complex nuances of financing as well as to monitor a wide range of infrastructure projects.
