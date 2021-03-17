COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 156 new cases, including 101 in Regina; 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 101 of which are in Regina.

Two other people have died due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

One of the people who died was a person in their 30s from Regina. The other person was in the 80-year-old age group in the far northwest.

On Tuesday, 66 new confirmed cases involving disturbing variants (VOCs) were reported in Saskatchewan. Thosecases are in Regina (61), Saskatoon (one), east east (one), south south (one) and southeast (two) areas.

To date, the total province of VOC cases is 136130 including variant B117, which was first discovered in the UK, and six including variant B1351, which was first discovered in South Africa.

The Regina area accounts for 122, or 90 percent, of those confirmed cases.

Also, there are 210 presumed variants of concerns reported in the Northeast (one), Saskatoon (three), East (five), Regina (186), South-Central (10), and Southeast (five) areas.

Reduce Regina COVID-19 transmission

The province says there is an increased risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to transmission of variants from the community

But the Saskatchewan government is not implementing additional health measures.

Instead, the province recommends that Regina and area residents, especially those over the age of 50, not consider increasing their household bubbles to include two to three families of up to 10 people. They should consider being left alone with their current family.

VOCs are more easily transferred than the original coronavirus.

“I think it’s a surprise for all of us,” said Saskatchewan Chief of Medical Health Dr. Saqib Shahab at a press conference in Regina on Tuesday.

“Restaurants where previously maybe three in 10 staff would be exposed and become symptomatic …[it’s now]10 out of 10. In a nursery where you can have three out of 20 children exposed, it is [now]maybe 10 out of 20.

“So the fact that B117 is more transmissible is becoming very apparent. We all need to be a little more careful, especially in Regina.”

The province also says that while worship services in most of Saskatchewan will be able to expand to 30 percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is lower, as of March 19, places of worship in Regina and neighboring communities will be remain at the current capacity level of 30 individuals, with instructions for physical distancing and camouflage.

This restriction will remain in force until at least April 5.

Adjacent communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

Shahab and Prime Minister Scott Moesay the province will monitor how the variants are spreading and then regrouping within a week. Both are emphasizing a readmission of measures that prevent the transmission of the virus.

Shahabsaid that if cases continue to rise and the percentage of people testing positively also increases, the government will consider further restrictions.

“We understand that this has been a long load and that the long load continues for the next number of weeks,” Moe said Tuesday.

“But we have confidence in the fact that not just all Saskatchewan people, but the people of Regina and the Regina families as well, will make the most responsible decision about their individual and their unique cause, realizing that we have a tool “Available to us today that we just did not have three months ago. And this is a much bigger opportunity for vaccines.”

In the meantime, all Regina residents, those working in the Regina and area and those planning to travel to the region are required to comply with all best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places, including all workplaces.

Wash non-medical masks daily.

Maintain physical distance.

Wash your hands often.

Reduce activities outside your home.

Order pick-up or drop-off.

If you are able to work from home, do so.

Avoid all unnecessary trips to and from Regina.

Daily numbers COVID-19

Of the 30,883 known COVID-19 cases so far in the province, 1,292 are considered active. This is the lowest number of active cases in Saskatchewan since November 9th.

The seven-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewanis 138 11.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases on Tuesday are in the following provincial areas:

In the far northwest: two.

Far to the northeast: seven.

Northwest: seven.

Saskatoon: 16 years old

Central West: a

Central East: four.

Regina: 101.

South-central: a.

Southeast: eight.

Southwest: three.

Residence information is pending forsix other cases.

There are now 138 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 31 in intensive care.

The province also reported 161 new recoveries. There have been a total of 29,182 known recoveries as of Tuesday.

So far, 615,067COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, of which 2,461 were processed on Monday.

To date, a total of 108,669 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan. (Andrej Ivanov / Reuters)

4,245 vaccines COVID-19

There were 4,245COVID-19 doses of vaccine administered Monday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

So far, a total of 108,669 shots have been administered.

Recent doses were administered in the following provincial areas:

In the Far Northwest: 11.

Far to the northeast: 111.

Northwest: 734.

North Center: 177.

Saskatoon: 484.

Central East: 108.

Regina: 2,055.

Southwest: 188.

Southern Center: 218.

Southeast: 159.

As of Tuesday, 50 percent of Saskatchewan residents aged 80 and over have received their first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine. That compares with 37 percent on March 9, before online and telephone booking systems were launched.

