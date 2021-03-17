International
The parliamentary panel raises the issue of cyber attacks with MHA, the IT ministry
The move comes amid reports of an increase in cyber attacks, including those potentially orchestrated by state actors, and targeting vital installations.
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PPRDITSUAR N ON 17 March, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The parliamentary panel on information technology on Tuesday asked the ministry of electronics and information technology and the interior ministry about the spread of cyber attacks in the country and the steps being taken to address them, people familiar with the matter said. .
The move comes amid reports of an increase in cyber attacks, including those potentially orchestrated by state actors, and targeting vital installations.
The panel met with officials from both ministries and was briefed on various schemes in place to tackle cyber attacks.
We are seeing an increasing number of cyber attacks, said a government official on condition of anonymity. This trend is undeniable.
Officials told the panel that the country is well equipped to repel any such attack, said one of the people mentioned in the first instance on condition of anonymity. The panel also asked about the number of cyber attacks that have occurred in the country over the past year, but the ministries did not give a number to them.
People added that the IT ministry told the panel that it has directed all central and state ministries and departments, as well as state-owned companies in critical sectors to allocate 10% of their IT budget to increase their IT security capabilities to combat such incidents.
Opposition lawmakers, including panel speaker and Congressman Shashi Tharoor and another Congressman, Karti Chidambaram, reported cyber security incidents across 10 energy organizations earlier this month, listed by the security firm. of the US
Deputies wanted to know the facts of the case, said the first person.
The Hindustan Times on March 5 reported that cyber operations by state actors and social media abuse for narrative warfare are some of the specific threats that the government may recognize in the National Cyber Security Strategy, 2021, a policy document that may also make is mandatory for any business or government department with an important IT interface to create a cyber security cell.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]