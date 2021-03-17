The parliamentary panel raises the issue of cyber attacks with MHA, the IT ministry

The parliamentary panel on information technology on Tuesday asked the ministry of electronics and information technology and the interior ministry about the spread of cyber attacks in the country and the steps being taken to address them, people familiar with the matter said. .

The move comes amid reports of an increase in cyber attacks, including those potentially orchestrated by state actors, and targeting vital installations.

The panel met with officials from both ministries and was briefed on various schemes in place to tackle cyber attacks.

We are seeing an increasing number of cyber attacks, said a government official on condition of anonymity. This trend is undeniable.

Officials told the panel that the country is well equipped to repel any such attack, said one of the people mentioned in the first instance on condition of anonymity. The panel also asked about the number of cyber attacks that have occurred in the country over the past year, but the ministries did not give a number to them.

People added that the IT ministry told the panel that it has directed all central and state ministries and departments, as well as state-owned companies in critical sectors to allocate 10% of their IT budget to increase their IT security capabilities to combat such incidents.

Opposition lawmakers, including panel speaker and Congressman Shashi Tharoor and another Congressman, Karti Chidambaram, reported cyber security incidents across 10 energy organizations earlier this month, listed by the security firm. of the US

Deputies wanted to know the facts of the case, said the first person.

The Hindustan Times on March 5 reported that cyber operations by state actors and social media abuse for narrative warfare are some of the specific threats that the government may recognize in the National Cyber ​​Security Strategy, 2021, a policy document that may also make is mandatory for any business or government department with an important IT interface to create a cyber security cell.