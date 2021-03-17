Maybe a gunman barricaded a house in Granum, Alta.

Canadian Press

Connecticut zoning laws are a focus in the racial equality debate

Following the assassination of George Floyd by police, a Connecticut law professor invited architects, planners, and land use advocates to a discussion of how local zoning exacerbates state racial inequalities. Over 200 people entered her improvised Magnification meeting. Months later, that group grew into a coalition of more than 60 organizations called the Desegregate Connecticut. It has drafted a package of changes in areas that lawmakers consider in a legislative session marked by the debate on how to bring more justice to a state with some of the highest levels of income inequality. People can see with their own eyes that division exists in Connecticut and often they do not know why. And zoning is one of the reasons why, “said Sara Bronin, a law professor at the University of Connecticut and Yale University.” This goes to the core of the opportunities that families have to live in integrated communities and to have the opportunity for them to race. of nations has generated momentum to make it easier for people to live wherever they want in the state, where Democrats control the state legislature, but there has been some resistance, especially from residents and leaders of smaller and often wealthier communities. In recent hearings on housing legislation, opponents have argued that proposed state zoning changes could end local decision-making on zoning issues and that a universal approach would not work in one state. with 169 unique towns and cities, many of which have plans to increase affordable housing opportunities.When we moved here over 25 years ago , one of the things that brought us here was the character of the community, the small town thinks we have here, said Erin Hedley, a New Canaan resident, during an online hearing where she testified against a bill that would eliminate some public hearing requirements for accessory housing units, such as family apartments. “I do not feel like we have to clean up all our suburbs at the expense of what makes our rural cities so desirable to begin with,” she told state lawmakers. Bronin claims that many of the concerns about her group’s efforts have been unfounded. Nationwide studies have not shown that the people they are most targeted at in their rhetoric, single family homeowners … have lost anything with zoning reform and in fact, they have a lot to gain, Bronin said . Not only from the increase in property values, but also from the benefits that come from living in a more integrated society. In addition to making it easier to allow accessible housing units, Desegregate Connecticut has proposed covering parking mandates, encouraging transit-oriented development, training local area board members, and creating model zoning codes that cities and cities can choose, including the defining character with physical attributes. Rep. The first state, Kimberly Fiorello, a Republican from Greenwich, said at the same hearing that she has heard from both Democratic and Republican voters who are anxious about the state dictating local zoning rules. During her 2020 election campaign, Fiorello warned the zoning and cancellation of culture are on the ballot this November and that activists and lawmakers have plans to change the way we live in our cities. “She told fellow lawmakers: Yes, we want more diverse housing and more efficient government, but not at the cost of giving up our local voices, local transparency and local accountability.” Critics of the status quo have historically argued that some zoning policies negatively impact minority and low-income communities and are the cause of blocking communities from affluent areas. Across the country, some planners have worked to help make homes more affordable and promote equity. Sacramento, California; Portland, Oregon; and Minneapolis are some of the places in recent years to address an end to single-family zoning, which is a policy that receives criticism because minority communities are statistically more likely to live in a multi-family environment. Floyd’s assassination, coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on minority communities, has made many planners more aware of the social impacts of zoning laws, action restrictions and alignments, said Desiree Powell, an urban planner in the Dallas area. Fort Worth who founded the planning firm blckspces. They know the story now. They know the ugly side of history, not just the good things anymore, Powell said. And I think for some of your more seasoned planners or older planners, some white and Black, that’s awful. Like the secrets revealed. People know and people are doing their homework and people are actually finding ways to correct it, even if they are on a small scale. Zoning laws have been under scrutiny for years in Connecticut cities. But the issue has intensified recently, particularly in Woodbridge, a New Haven County community of about 9,000 residents with a city center on the National Register of Historic Places. Tim Herbst, a former Republican candidate for governor, is representing a dozen residents against the changes proposed by the Alliance for Open Communities, an organization founded in 2013 to improve access to affordable housing. Among other things, the group wants the city to allow single family homes applicable to 1.5-hectare tracts to have up to four units. Herbst said he does not oppose an affordable housing expansion, but a top-down approach imposed by the state is not the answer. What they are saying is that the Planning and Zoning Commission does not matter, Herbst said. And if this legislation is passed and if the governor signs it into law, I’m telling you all, Republicans and Democrats, I believe you will see a bipartisan uprising in this state, such as you have never seen. Woodbridge was targeted by the Open Communities Alliance because its exclusive zoning policies have limited everything larger than a single-family home to just 0.2% of the urban land area, said Erin Boggs, executive director of group. The Alliance is also working in Glastonbury and Fairfield and has expanded to several other communities across Connecticut, a state that joined the District of Columbia and New York in 2018 as the largest income inequality in the U.S., according to data of US Registration. We’re working in many cities across the state and we’ve actually had a real surge of interest from white suburban towns since the summer and the protests, Boggs said. Desegregate Connecticut has held workshops and meetings with thousands of people across the state since Zoom’s first call. “This kind of coalition has not been built in support of land use in the past,” Bronin said. And so I really hope the legislature takes these ideas seriously … and … we can adopt these incremental changes to begin the process of making Connecticut more integrated. Susan Haigh, The Associated Press