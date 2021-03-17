Japanese court upholds same-sex marriage right, says Kyodo





A Japanese court has ruled that the country’s lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage violates the constitution, an important decision on a marital equality issue, Kyodo News said. The Sapporo District Court on the northern island of Hokkaido ruled Wednesday, Kyodo said, in the first of a series of similar damage lawsuits filed by same-sex couples in five courts across the country. The three couples in Wednesday’s case said their rights had been violated because equality and freedom of marriage were enshrined in the constitution, public broadcaster NHK said earlier. “This is a historic decision and so am I. HOPE will be an opportunity to raise awareness that marriage is a right that should be offered to all people equally, “said Masa Yanagisawa, head of Prime Services Japan at Goldman Sachs, who is also on the board. Marriage for All campaign group. As a number of local authorities have begun to recognize same-sex partnerships, Japan has made little progress toward equal marriage compared to Western countries. This can leave couples without basic rights, such as the ability to visit a partner hospital. In Asia, only Taiwan has so far recognized same-sex marriages, though Thailand may make the difference as soon as this year. A long way ahead Asia lags far behind Europe and America in marriage equality Source: Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told parliament last month that the constitution, unchanged since 1947, did not provide for the recognition of marriage between two persons of the same sex. The issue “is about family foundations in this country and should be considered very carefully,” he said. A more modest bill to promote understanding of LGBTQ people drafted by a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker has yet to make any progress towards making the law. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

