A 21-year-old accused of sexual assault was arrested in Black Lake

Local Journalism Initiative

High water levels are still a problem for coastline residents

For Frank Dunnigan and his neighbors, high water levels in Georgia Bay have led to high repair and insurance costs due to property damage. The resident of Bluewater Beach lives right on the water and said the effects of the high waters on Lake Huron have been devastating. First, we lost our stairs on the beach, said the Tiny Township resident, then we lost the sidewalk that goes up the stairs to the beach. Then the waves came in and touched our whole deck. Dunnigan said he had to spend up to $ 20,000 to hire a company to place large pillars under that deck because it was canned. I had to crane at 11 cement traffic barriers in front of my property, he said. I was forced to bring a truck of stones and ask people to place them manually. And that’s not the only property damage, Dunnigan said. I lost the well; is gone, he said. I have no water in my villa, making it virtually unusable. I had to go to a very expensive insurance (company). That costs thousands more a year. Not just the Dunnigans property that has been affected by high water levels. His neighbor, Tara Marshall, who had to spend up to $ 13,500 in mitigation efforts has also gone through a similar ordeal. Excess high water has caused dizzying damage, she writes in a letter to the Joint International Commission (IJC). Our neighbors along the coastline are in the same shape. “We had to contract the construction of rock retaining walls to protect our buildings, septic systems are leaking into the Gulf and wells are being compromised. Erosion is the main concern, not to mention the spread of non-native, invasive plant species and destruction of coastal plants, fish and animal habitats Aisha Chiandet, a water scientist with the Severn Sound Environment Association (SSEA), said she understands the impact on coastline properties, but animal and plant communities are more adaptable to change. Plant communities tend to expand and shrink depending on water levels, she said.In a year with higher water levels, you will see the expansion of certain aquatic species and in a year with low water, those species will retreat and move further away and you will get more mountain plants take their place.It is not always so harmful to an effect t in natural plant communities. Dunnigan said something needs to be done. We are currently 27 inches he is above our average for a long time, he said, adding that he believes this is in the hands of the IJPC. The average long-term surface water level, according to data shared with Town Town council by Mary Muter, chairman of the Georgian Lakes Lake Foundation (GBGLF), is 176.6 meters above sea level. According to the website of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, the difference from the long-term monthly average for March is +26 inches. The data also show that the Michigan-Huron Lakes level is nine inches below the highest monthly average on record for Mars. Muter addressed the council at a recent meeting seeking their support in bringing higher levels of government closer together to influence a change in the situation. Basically, we are a forgotten part of the big lakes, she said at the meeting. They do nothing to address our water levels at all. In fact, by discharging excess water and keeping Lake Superior at a distance of four feet, they are probably worsening our levels. Dunnigan points to the IJC water level study that recommends manipulating the four major Great Lakes diversions: Long Lac, Ogoki, Lake Michigan in Chicago, and the Welland Canal, during crisis situations when conditions allow. Water from Lake Superior flows into the St. Mary River, which has a dam on Sault Ste. Marie, in Lake Huron and Michigan. Water then flows into the St. Louis River. Clair, who does not have a dam on it, then connects to the Detroit River and eventually to Lake Erie. All fingers point to the KJC, which was formed in the early 1900s to approve projects that affect water levels and transboundary flows and to investigate cross-border issues and recommend solutions. But there is no negligence, said Pierre Bland, co-chair of the IJC. What controls lake levels is the weather, he said. What we call lake supplies, snow, rainfall, and branch leaks that flow into any lake you want to consider. What comes out is evaporation from the lake and water passing through the outlet. The capacity to exit is very limited. Currently, Bland said, rainfall has been lower and the lake is falling. And although for the past three years the IJPC has come far above what we would normally get out of Lake Superior, the action has been useless, he said. “It ‘s simply when the weather decided to be on our side that Lake Huron landed about seven inches this year,” Bland said. “This is much more than what we could have done with any control structure we could have. Dunnigan said he understands that climate change also plays a role and that water levels will fluctuate in both ways. But they need to come up with a more equal way of sharing the pain that also minimizes the overall economic impact on everyone, he added.We understand that you can be able to do everything, but that is not an excuse for him nothing is done.how is the way you mitigate and spread a part of the pain fairly.Of course it is not spreading enough now.As for Long Lac and Ogoki, Bland said, they are under the control of Energy Generations in More than 200 rivers and tributaries flow into Lake Superior and the combined Long Lac and Ogoki diversions are a relatively small contributor to the water level in Lake Superior and the Great Lakes, said Neal Kelly, director of affairs at media, information management, with OPG. The impact of the diversion termination would not be noticed even by an owner property. He said the Long Lac and Ogoki ravines contribute about 155cm of inflow to Lake Superior which is a small amount compared to the average inflow of approximately 3,500cm contributed by rainfall and runoff from local watersheds around the lake. The Chicago diversion, which draws water from Lake Michigan, Bland said, is limited to 90 cubic feet per second of discharge from the U.S. Supreme Court. You can not manipulate it if you do not go through the courts, he said. Regarding the recommendations presented by Dunnigan, Bland said the board also said further studies about the potential impacts of those steps should be undertaken before the diversion is manipulated. We concluded that adding these controls to lake exits would not solve the problem, he said. We recommended that these not be followed. The main reason is that these impacts will be transferred downstream. You would transfer the influence from one place to another. To fulfill her balancing mandate, Bland said the ICJ is defining and regulating the flow to Sault Ste. Marie “So that we can, as much as possible, not cause more harm to one country than another,” he said. “That’s all we can do. We can not prevent water from leaking.” Bland also said the IJC emphasizes adaptive management.The only thing to do is for governments to do what they can to help communities reduce their vulnerability to water damage, he said, adding that this can be done by improving land use policies and land management practices.For example, moving people off the coast, favoring swamps that accumulate resilient coastal water construction.Chiandet said the SSEA has also helped people work on this.We have been protect softer landscape options, rip rap (stone rubble) combined with vegetation to absorb the energy of the waves, she said.You are still protecting your coastline by providing that support but will not divert the wave energy downwards, as opposed to a concrete sea wall. Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Journalist, OrilliaMatters.com