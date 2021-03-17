The Dutch Go to the Rutte Voting Set for a Fourth Fair Term





Mark Rutte, left, and Geert Wilders, right, take part in an election debate on March 16th. Photography: Bart Maat / AFP / Getty Images Photography: Bart Maat / AFP / Getty Images Dutch voters go to the polls Wednesday with Prime Minister Mark Rutte seeking a fourth consecutive term, a result that would decide him until become prime minister with the country’s longest service and an old statesman in Europe. Rutte’s center-right party is on track to win 33 seats in the 150-member parliament with the populist PVV of Geert Wilders and the pro-European group D66, which is projected to come out second joint with 19 seats, according to a poll by research I & 0 on 16 March. The biggest question voters face is not so much who will come out on top, but what kind of coalition Rutte will be able to do together afterwards. Polls close at 9pm local time and voting results will be released shortly thereafter. In a campaign overshadowed by the coronavirus, Rutte has taken advantage of his long personal popularity with voters and praise for his treatment of the pandemic. Even a scandal over childcare subsidies, which led to thousands in poverty and caused his cabinet to collapse in January, failed to hurt his number of polls. Fighting to remove second place from Wilders and Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag’s D66 is Rutte’s chief financial officer, Wopke Hoekstra of the Christian Democrats. The Hoekstra party is projected to win 17 seats. Rutte has ruled out governing the Wilders. The next government in the Netherlands will be accused of taking control of the pandemic and then rebuilding the economy. Dutch production shrank by 4.1% last year and the European Commission is forecasting an expansion of just 1.8% for 2021, the weakest in the European Union. Rutte dismissed his long-held commitment to budget discipline when the pandemic struck, distributing 48.5 billion euros ($ 58 billion) in aid last year to keep businesses afloat. Investors can expect fiscal support to be maintained to some extent – Rutte’s government is projecting another 30 billion euros in support for 2021, and a study by analysts at ING Groep NV showed that the four-party policy plans in the current coalition will government spending increased by 0.8% of GDP on average over the next four years. Read more: ‘Tax Paradise’ No more? Rutte begins to lean left in the Dutch election Higher corporate taxes are also on Rutte’s VVD cards which he proposes to increase the burden on businesses by 3.5 billion euros. The Labor Party, at the other end of the spectrum, is looking at up to 40 billion euros. All parties are also seeking to raise the minimum wage and lower income tax. At least four parties are likely to be needed to form a majority, and the Christian Democrats, who are more in line with Rutte’s VVD, are likely to be one of them. If the D66 goes beyond the Hoekstra group, it could shift the tone of the debate over Europe and the D66 could also take over the Ministry of Finance. Rutte and Hoekstra, in particular, have been among the biggest critics of the joint debt issue that the EU agreed last year to fund a 750 billion-euro recovery package to help revive post-pandemic economic growth. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos