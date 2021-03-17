International
Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after a violent crackdown
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s most powerful group of Buddhist monks called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an armed minority of torturing and killing innocent civilians following a coup in recent months, reports media on Wednesday.
In its most direct condemnation of the armies’ bloody repression of pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed body also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities in a visible protest.
State Committee Sahgha Maha Nayaka (Mahana) planned to issue a final statement after consulting with the minister of religious affairs on Thursday, the Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a monk who attended a Mahana committee meeting.
The monks were at the forefront of the 2007 Saffron Revolution against the then-ruling junta in Myanmar, an uprising that helped pave the way for democratic reforms.
Mahana members could not be reached immediately by Reuters for comment, but their reported stance signals a rift with authorities by a group that usually works closely with the government.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyis elected government on February 1 and arrested him and other members of her party, drawing a wide international condemnation.
More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to quell a wave of demonstrations, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners.
On Tuesday evening, security forces opened fire and a 28-year-old man was killed in a demonstration in the commercial capital of Yangon, said a victim’s brother.
A total closure of the mobile internet made it difficult to verify information and very few people in Myanmar have access to WiFi. A junta spokesman did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
BANORT IKEN
Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law and thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya where security forces killed 40 people Sunday and Chinese-funded factories were set on fire.
Here it is like a war zone, they are shooting everywhere, a labor organizer in the area told Reuters, saying most of the residents were too scared to go outside.
Two doctors told Reuters there were still injured people who needed medical attention in the area, but the army had blocked entry.
Chinese state media has warned Beijing could take unspecified action if there are further attacks on Chinese-owned businesses.
Many in Myanmar believe that Beijing is supporting the military. Unlike Western powers, China has not condemned the coup and, along with Russia, has prevented the UN Security Council from denouncing military action.
TRASON PAYMENTS
France said the European Union would approve sanctions against those behind the coup next Monday.
The junta, meanwhile, accused an emissary of ousted lawmakers who are trying to restore civilian government of treason. Sasa, who goes by a single name and is out of place, said he was proud to be charged.
These generals have committed acts of treason every day. Taking what they want for themselves, denying people their rights and oppressing those who stand in their way, he said in a statement.
The allegations, which military-run television said were about encouraging a civil disobedience campaign and calling for sanctions, contain a possible death sentence
The Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic organization founded by billionaire George Soros, on Tuesday called for the immediate release of a staff member held in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct were false.
Myanmar state media reported that authorities had arrested an official from the Myanmar Open Society and were looking for 11 other employees on suspicion that the group had passed funds to opponents of military rule.
The military said it took power after its allegations of fraud in a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyis’ National League for Democracy (NLD) were rejected by the election commission. She has promised to hold a new election but has not set a date.
Suu Kyi, 75, has been arrested since the coup and faces various charges including illegally importing hand-held radios and violating coronavirus protocols.
Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Ed Davies; Edited by Stephen Coates
