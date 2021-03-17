Cops make progress in the Rangers attack case





KARACHI:

The photo of one of the suspected terrorists involved in the attack on a Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town was taken by investigative agencies, police said on Tuesday. The other suspect’s face is also visible on CCTV footage, officials said, adding that he appeared to be in his 30s to 40s, had a beard and was wearing a blue shalwar kameez that day. A Pakistani Rangers official was killed while 16 others, including two Rangers personnel and an Anti-Vehicle Hoist Cell official, were injured Monday when an improvised explosive device mounted on a motorcycle exploded in Orangi Town. Rangers martyr officer Roshan Ali Solangi, 45, was laid to rest, with military honors, in his native village, Budhai Khan Solangi, in Naushero Feroze district on Tuesday. FIR presented Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Police filed a case related to the attack against the two who have not yet been identified as terrorists. The matter was raised under Sections 302, 324 and 427 read with 34 of the Pakistan Criminal Code and Sections 7 and 21 (I) of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 4 read with Section 4 read with Section 3 of the Explosives Act on the complaint of a Rangers official, Ghulam Sarwar. According to the FIR text, three paramilitary personnel were patrolling a Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town. At 5.55pm while the Rangers driver was approaching a parked motorcycle, with license plate MJ-7672, an IED placed on the engine exploded. Read: Rangers personnel martyred in IED blast in Karachi FIR mentions that one staff member was martyred while several others, including two other Rangers staff, were injured. He adds that terrorists, who are identifiable by face in CCTV footage, carried out the bomb blast on the directives of anti-state elements to create chaos and spread terror in the country. According to the initial report of the bomb disposal team, the explosive device was detonated using a remote control device. It contained four to five kilograms of explosives and cannon bearings and was extinguished as the Rangers driver was passing through the area. CCTV footage of the blast showed two suspected terrorists parking the motorcycle and boarding a rickshaw across the road. Police believe the attackers were present nearby when they detonated the bomb. Rejection of the claim Commenting on the statement issued later Monday by the banned outfit and the separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claiming responsibility for the attack, police sources said some of the investigative agencies had seen the BLA claim as suspicious. Published in The Express Tribune, 17 Marchth, 2021.







