Police Minister Kit Malthouse says schools should teach boys how to respect women and girls

  • Respect for women and girls needs to be taught in the classroom, saidKit Malthouse
  • Boys can learn how to treat women on the street and in public as part of the RSE
  • His comments come as Britain continues to mourn the murder of Sarah Everard

By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Showing respect for women and girls should be taught to boys in the classroom, said Police Minister Kit Malthouse.

Malthouse suggested that teachers could provide lessons for young boys on how women should be treated on the streets and in public, as an adjunct to RSE (relationships and sex education), reports The Times.

His comments come as Britain continues to mourn the murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who had been on his way home to Brixton, south London, after an evening with friends when she disappeared. March 3.

The police minister told The Times that children needed ‘role models’ to understand relationships and said the government had previously introduced PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education) to teach children important social skills.

Showing respect for women and girls should be taught to boys in the classroom, said Police Minister Kit Malthouse (pictured)

Malthouse added: ‘It may be that we need to think about what the PSHE entails, for example, the way people are treated on the streets and the way women and girls are projected in the public sphere.’

A Department of Education source also told The Times that teachers were free to ‘expand’ the ‘flexible’ program by ‘reflecting on events and movements in society’.

Britain mourns the murder of Sarah Everard, 33

Former Conservative Minister Andrea Leadsom also called on the UK to ‘teach our sons and daughters the deep importance of mutual respect’.

Leadsom told the Commons on Monday: ‘The horrific events of recent days have caused great anger and anxiety. My inbox has a lot of emails calling for a stop schedule for men and many others calling for a greater understanding that not all men are authors.

“In such a difficult time, we must find the right balance between personal freedom and state intervention, but also recognize how vital it is to teach our boys and girls the profound importance of mutual respect.”

Labor MP Sarah Champion said ministers should consider making misogyny a hate crime.

The champion told the Commons: ‘The tragic events of last week have shown how important this bill is. For a long time, abuse, and especially violence against women and girls, has not been controlled and survivors have been left to deal with a system that not only does not work, but is often worsening their situation.

‘Crimes against women often happen specifically because they are women. These crimes are not gender neutral and so should the law. Determination must be considered to make misogyny a hate crime. ‘

Flowers and messages seen at a memorial site on the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, London, UK, March 15, 2021

Yesterday Boris Johnson chaired a meeting of the Criminal Justice Task Force, amid a major campaign to end violence against women and girls following the death of Sarah Everard.

The Prime Minister said: ‘The horrific case of Sarah Everard has unleashed a wave of feelings for women who do not feel safe at night.

‘Ultimately, we need to ban violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to better protect and safeguard them.’

The Government announcement last night saw 25 million added to the Safer Roads Fund, which provides neighboring measures like better lighting and CCTV, bringing the total budget to 45 million.

He also said there would be a ‘commitment’ with officials to ensure that potential target areas such as parks and alleys and streets from bars, restaurants and nightclubs are properly policed, with officers focused on preventing violence. sexual ‘.

He also plans to work with local structures to deploy uniformed and plain-clad officers across nightclubs and bars to ensure women are safe, while also stepping up patrols as people leave at closing time. He follows a successful scheme called ‘Project Vigilant’, which was used by the Thames Valley Police.

