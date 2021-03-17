International
Shunyata or selflessness should keep India together: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said shunyata (self-denial) in leadership was essential to keep India together. He further elaborated on the shunyata idea of self-introspection and self-criticism.
The comments from Congress leaders came during an online interaction with Brown University faculty and students, moderated by Professor Ashutosh Varshney. Brown is a U.S. Ivy League university.
He said Mahatma Gandhis’s journey to Swaraj began with shunyata or attack on himself and his introspection.
If you want to keep India together, you have to. If there are no shunyata in the negotiations, then it will not work, he said.
He opposed this self-denial or shunyata with the selfishness of the current BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who refuses to enter into any dialogue or negotiation with those who have a different opinion or point of view.
Modern India, Rahul Gandhi stressed, is an ongoing negotiation between different cultures, languages, religions and ideas.
“For me, India is a different point of view, different … Modern India for me is basically a constant negotiation between those ideas and cultures. Our founding fathers created an architecture of this negotiation through different institutions. What I see “It is a determined attack on these institutions,” said Rahul Gandhi.
He noted that he is against BJP and RSS because they do not appreciate this diversity and its ongoing negotiations and intend to impose a one-sided ideology on people.
A group of 20 people who have a different view of the Congress party. Do you think they can exist in BJP? Or Congress BSP or Trinamool? No, they can not exist in any party other than Congress because in Congress we are as we seem to disagree with you but negotiations can not be stopped, he said.
Answering a question on the three controversial farm laws, the leader of Congress said his party was very much in favor of reforms, but those reforms should be done in consultation with stakeholders.
The Congress Party wants agricultural reform, but the reforms must be done in consultation with stakeholders. You need to give that bargaining power to the manufacturer who is an interested party. The three farm laws brought by this government deprive producers of any power to negotiate, Gandhi said.
He said agriculture has the potential to create millions of jobs in India if agricultural policies are managed skillfully.
Asked to comment on the status of ‘electoral autocracy’ given to India by a US-based organization recently, he Rahul Gandhi said, “We do not need a stamp from them. The situation is much worse than they imagine. “
Explaining his speech, he said that electoral democracy cannot be separated from the institutional framework.
Elections are not just about the people who will vote and press a button. It is about the story, it is about the institutions that ensure that the country’s framework is functioning properly. It is about a judiciary that is fair. Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi had elections. They used to win. They actually voted. It is not as if there was no vote but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote, he said.
Rahul Gandhi said that BJP already controls the story through television and social media, etc.
In the 21st century if you check the confession with WhatsApp, Facebook etc, you can easily claim the election, he said.
