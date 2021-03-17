Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily magnifying video conferencing

We humans may be tired of video calling, Magnification birthdays and broadcast shows, but chimpanzees at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new connection directly to the internet.

To compensate for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, chimpanzees at the Dvur Kralove Safari Park and bodies at a Brno Zoo, 150 km away, can now watch one’s daily life -the other on the giant screens.

There are no mute button disasters as the sound is off, but there has already been plenty of interest in what the distant cousins ​​have been preparing since the project started last week.

“At first they approached the screen with protective or threatening gestures, there was interaction,” said Gabriela Linhartova, a monkey keeper in Dvur Kralove, 135km east of Prague.

“It has since shifted to ‘I’m in the movies’ or ‘I’m watching TV’ mode. When they see some tense situations, it lifts them off the couch, like us when we watch a live sporting event.”

Chimpanzees have also adopted other human behaviors such as catching goods like nuts to chew while watching the action.

Video conferencing, also broadcast on the safari park website, will run daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., until the end of March when the holders will assess whether to continue.