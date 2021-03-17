Minister of Finance – New Indian Express





from Express News Service NEW DELHI: With SBS bank employees on nationwide strike against government plans to privatize public sector banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that not all banks would be privatized and that all workers’ interests will be protected. “We have announced a policy of public enterprises, where we have identified four areas where the presence of the public sector will be there. In this, the financial sector is also there. “Not all banks will be privatized,” Sitharaman told reporters at a news conference. She added that even for those banks that are likely to be privatized, the institutions will also continue to operate after privatization; staff interests will be protected. “The interests of bank employees who are likely to be privatized will be absolutely protected if their salaries or rates or pensions are all taken care of,” Sitharaman said. The ongoing two-day strike by nine unions representing PSB workers has damaged financial transactions, with unions claiming that nearly 10 lakh bank employees across the country have joined the strike.

As private banks continued to operate, operations in some states such as Maharashtra were badly crippled. Some bank employees have said their protest will continue until the government withdraws its proposed privatization and disinvestment plan. Meanwhile, explaining the rationale for the privatization, Sitharaman said the banks in the country needed to be bigger, just like the State Bank of India (SBI). “We need banks that will be able to grow … We want banks that will be able to meet the aspiring needs of this country,” Sitharaman said, adding that many thoughts had gone after the goal of to privatize some public sector banks. Finance Minister also dismissed criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the bank’s privatization move with his comment on social media, stating that he should have been involved in a “serious discussion” rather than “throwing a line over and over again”. In his Twitter post, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government was “privatizing the profit and nationalizing the loss”.

