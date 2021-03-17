What happened to the Syrian refugees stranded in Turkey? | Turkey

Tthe first to arrive at Gazianteps Iran Bazaar are the bakers, lighting their grills before sunrise to make Syrian flatbread for customers’ days. The smell of sesame and fresh raw bread fills the neighborhood in the Anatolian city at a time when the streets are reached by other traders to open their shops.

When the oven doors open at 7 a.m., a nearby restaurant owner stops to pick up large round sheets for the traditional Syrian breakfast: dipped in zaatar and olive oil, or served along with beans, falafel, fatteh and hummus. Shoppers along the way take snacks between sips of Turkish tea, Nescaf or thick Arabic coffee as they prepare for the job ahead.

As the rest of the city wakes up, the sound of Arabic is everywhere, competing with the traffic noise of Gazianteps. Despite the name, the Iranian bazaar is not Iranian: it is the heart of the Syrian urban community.

Alaa al-Dein Shasho says the Iranian bazaar in Gaziantep is a major hub for us right now. Photos: Ahmad Muhamed

Alaa al-Dein Shasho, who gave up his grocery store to open an air-conditioning business. Photos: Ahmad Muhamed

The road has changed in many ways. We chose the Iranian bazaar and the surrounding neighborhoods, initially because the rent was cheap. Most shop owners are Syrian now. It’s the main hub for us, said 52-year-old Alaa al-Dein Shasho, who recently quit his street grocery store to start an air-conditioning business like the one he had at home in Aleppo.

The market reminds us of Syria, but specifically the markets of Aleppo, said Lubna Helli, who owns the Lazord restaurant, a few blocks away. When you go there, everyone speaks Arabic, most of the buyers are from Aleppo and with its Syrian people. Like home.

Our chickens, legumes, vegetables, spices, all come from the Iranian bazaar.

Gaziantep is closer to Aleppo just 60 miles away than any Turkish city and the two ancient trading posts share many cultural and historical links. But for most of the Syrian community here, Aleppo may now be another planet.

Lubna Helli in her Lazord store. Photos: Ahmad Muhamed

The market reminds us of Syria, but specifically the markets of Aleppo, says Lubna Helli. Photos: Ahmad Muhamed

When Syrians fled their country to escape the horrors of the now 10-year war, it gave Europe its biggest refugee crisis since the Holocaust. About one million Syrians have already settled on the mainland, mostly in Germany, Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands. To prevent a recurrence, the EU reached an agreement with Turkey next year: in exchange for 6 billion (5.1 billion) in aid, Ankara agreed to stop refugees and migrants making the deadly crossing of the Mediterranean and the long walk through Eastern Europe. The Syrians and others who reached it by sea for Greece since the agreement are now held mostly in camps.

As a result, Turkey is by far and away the largest refugee housing country in the world, with 3.7 million Syrians already registered, and a population that continues to grow around 500,000 Syrian children have been born here since the beginning of the crisis.

Gaziantep is the center of this new reality for both Syrians and Turks. The city hosts about half a million Syrians, while Istanbul has a similar number. The newcomers are immersed in a metropolis that already houses 17 million people, compared to Gazianteps’ pre-war population of 1.5 million.

Gaziantep hosts about 500,000 Syrian refugees. Photos: Ozan Kse / AFP / Getty Images

Life is still far from easy for Syrians in Turkey, but it is better than Jordan or Lebanon, where refugees are largely denied the right to work or integrate into society, and hundreds of thousands still live in camps.

For the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the influx of at least 110,000 Syrians who have already obtained Turkish citizenship represents a promising new bloc of potential voters.

Gaziantep authorities in particular have been praised for their efforts to help the two communities integrate, allaying concerns about rising rents, wage stagnation and additional pressure on the city’s infrastructure and creating a model of tolerance and pragmatism.

But not everyone thought they would end up here. Ahmad al-Taweel, a graphic designer from Damascus, fled to Turkey in 2013. He wanted to make a new living in Belgium, trying to cross the Mediterranean from Izmir to the Aegean coast five times before giving up and was located in Gaziantep.

I was desperate to go to Europe. After a year of trying in Turkey I thought I would not be able to find work or finish my studies here. But the ship sank three times. After the Coast Guard deliberately sank him. After failing so many times I had to give up. I thought I would die if I kept trying, the 32-year-old said.

I’m happy in Turkey now. I learned the language, I have a good income, I recently married a Turkish woman. I have built a good life for myself.

Refugees stranded in camps in Greece and elsewhere in appalling humanitarian conditions, thousands drowning The refugee crisis changed my mind about European governments, to be honest. I was disappointed when I saw their real face, which is ugly.

The Moria refugee camp in Lesbos held more than 20,000 migrants from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq before it burned down in 2020. Photos: Ivan Romano / Getty Images

Many are not as lucky as Taweel. One million Syrians in Turkey work without proper permits, leaving them vulnerable to extortion by employers. About 40% of children are left out of school and 64% of Syrian urban families live near or below the poverty line, said the Brookings Institution, which risks creating an isolated and alienated subclass.

Turkey’s economic downturn in 2018 led to a backlash against Syrians that culminated in an illegal eviction campaign next summer. Tens of thousands of people tried to travel to Europe once again in early 2020 after Erdogan said Turkey would no longer block their passage in an effort to put pressure on the EU.

Ankara plans to finally relocate refugees to safe areas it has removed from Kurdish-controlled border areas in Syria previously widely seen as demographic engineering efforts.

While Bashar al-Assad is still in control in Damascus, however, going home remains unimaginable for the vast majority of the 5.6 million people who fled.

I would like to go back to Syria, but it is impossible now, said Helli, the restaurant owner.

I have already started my business here; my children are in turkish school. Maybe I can expand my restaurant with one in Istanbul. My life is here now, the 43-year-old added.

For Azam al-Ahmad, Europe still calls. The 29-year-old was forced to abandon his law degree when the revolution began. He has worked long hours in the textile factories in Gaziantep since then, earning less than his Turkish counterparts, and without medical insurance, to support his young family.

The plan was always Europe, to join my brothers in Germany. I had to save, and my wife sold her ornaments, to pay the smugglers for the trip. If I get caught, I may lose my defense status or be deported, but it is still worth it.