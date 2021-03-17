The UN is making its first visit to the remote island of Bangladesh since Rohingya moved

<br /></p><p>



Photograph Photograph: Rohingya refugees perch on the wooden benches of a naval vessel en route to Bhasan Char Island in Noakhali District, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain / File Photo Emerging markets

Ruma Paul







DHAKA (Reuters) – A United Nations delegation will begin a three-day visit to a remote Bay of Bengal island on Wednesday, where Bangladesh has displaced more than 13,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees since December, despite criticism from groups. of rights.

Bangladesh wants to finally transfer 100,000 of the more than 1 million refugees living in overcrowded border camps on Bhasan Char Island, which came out of the sea just two decades ago and is considered flood-vulnerable.

This initial three-day visit will bring together experts from UN agencies involved in the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency told Reuters in an email.

The visit will look at the current situation and equipment in Bhasan Char, assess the needs of Rohingya refugees displaced there, and discuss with authorities and others currently working in Bhasan Char.

The United Nations has previously said it was not allowed to conduct a technical and security assessment of the island and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.

Bangladesh says relocation is voluntary, but some of the first group to relocate spoke out to be forced.

Rohingya, a minority group that fled violence in Myanmar with a Buddhist majority, are not allowed to move from the island, which is a few hours away from the southern port.

Bangladesh has dismissed security concerns over the island, citing the construction of flood protection as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centers.

He also says overcrowding in refugee camps incites crime, while some Rohingya said frequent violence in the camps had pushed them to relocate.

We hope it will remove any concerns the UN has about the relocation and they will be involved in the relocation and provide the Rohingya people with the necessary support, said a senior Foreign Ministry official.